NEW YORK – The awkward logistics of Sunday's NWSL semifinal at Icahn Stadium, a quirky little venue sandwiched on an island in between Manhattan and Queens, were supposed to give way once Gotham FC and the Kansas City Current took to the pitch for one of the league's showpiece matches. When the Current's Croix Bethune opened the scoring in the 20th minute with an incredible looping shot off a free kick, the theme of the day was in motion. The league would make the best of the unideal circumstances with a top-quality soccer game, or at least with a few highlight-reel moments nestled into a match contested by a collection of the world's most talented players.

"I've been working on free kicks all year," Bethune said post-match, the Current justified in their decision to sign her last winter even if the validation was no longer needed, "and a lot more leading into the playoffs so just practice makes perfect."

Icahn Stadium's irregularities, though, seemed to reflect the game it unexpectedly became the host of six days earlier. The Current's 2-1 win came courtesy of a chippy game plan that would have been the case if the match had taken place at a traditional soccer-specific stadium but it felt especially at home at Icahn Stadium and amidst its elements. The teams played against the wind during New York's first properly cold weekend of the season, and Gotham faced a setting sun that impacted their vision during the first half. Bethune's impressive strike was really the only on-field spectacle to be witnessed on Randall's Island.

"We knew it was going to be a physical game, without a doubt," Current forward Haley Hopkins said. "Like I said a million times, Gotham's a very, very good team and so we had to be super disciplined in our structure and catch them on their transition and we were just able to put the ball in the back of the net when we had our opportunities."

The introduction of Gotham's Rose Lavelle, who has been dealing with niggling fitness issues over the last few weeks, did not change the smash-and-grab energy of the game. Much as there was a week ago in their quarterfinal win over the Seattle Reign, there was a dull quality to Gotham's attack despite their star power. Over 180 minutes of possession play, the NWSL Shield winners managed zero shots on target and 0.66 expected goals, their midseason marquee signing Sam Kerr managing no shots along the way and mustering just one attempt in her last five matches. To say they were unlucky would be a stretch but their lively start to the second half gave their failed attempts to put a shot on frame a comedic feel.

"I think we were kind of our own worst enemy today," midfielder Savannah McCaskill said. "I think at times we played into what they wanted to do and their style of play. They want a very chippy game. They want to get into tackles. They want to draw fouls. They want to break up the game. They want to play long and that's not our style. We want to keep the ball. We want to control tempo, and we like to play pretty football. That's [what] we pride ourselves on … but I think we need to find a better way to balance that out, especially in this league. How can we meet the demand of a chippy game while also controlling the tempo? I think we did a really good job when we played them at home the last time [a 2-1 win on Aug. 14]. They scored early but then we completely dominated the rest of the game and I think we failed to do that today and so I think that's really the determining factor."

In other words, it was the perfect setup for Gotham to equalize off an own goal from Laney Rouse, a week after benefiting from another own goal from the Reign's Jordyn Bugg. Those two goals would be the only ones in their postseason run, just as one might expect from the NWSL Shield winners and reigning champions who entered the playoffs as the favorites to win another title.

Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger then slipped into game-saving mode with two important blocks while defender Tierna Davidson did what she could to hold the Current at bay, attempting to create a villain arc rivaled only by Argentina's run to the World Cup final. Though the hosts had lucked their way into an even game by the 88th minute, the dark and cold conditions at a downsized stadium in an obscure part of New York meant the game beckoned for extra time. One final smash and grab was undoubtedly in the cards, though where it would come from was hard to guess – the Current had put in the work to win but soccer's chaotic nature had already weaseled its way into the game.

In the end, it was the Current's Haley Hopkins who had the final say in the 89th minute off of – what else – a set piece, a free kick that led the forward to finally evade Berger with a shot off the crossbar. After losing to them twice in three previous meetings this season, the Current earned their spot in next week's NWSL Championship (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+) on the back of a well-executed gameplan.

"As much as we tried to analyze certain teams in the league that have given them trouble, we really took information from the games we've played against them, all the ways they challenged us," Current head coach Chris Armas said. "There's been games even where they get high [expected goals], too much progression, too much in our box and we just tried to then look at all the scenes and moments when we made it hard for them so we just tried to take from yesterday and apply it to today, [that] type of thing. We gave up zero shots on goal in 90 minutes. The commitment from our players to just will themselves to it to stick to a match plan that was going to be largely about taking away spaces, controlling the middle of the pitch and if we can do that on the day – and and we did that by running after them, too, and pressing in moments of high intensity – we not only might stop what they're trying to do on one end and maybe force the turnovers that could challenge them so a little bit of a chess match there in moments."

The Current were no slouches, finishing fourth in the regular season and now on a seven-game winning streak en route to next week's championship. Bethune's star quality shone on Sunday, while the team's record with two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga and U.S. women's national team standout Michelle Cooper is formidable. It did not erase the fact that they slayed a giant along the way, knocking out the Shield winners and a team that had picked up five major titles in four seasons.

"Gotham has just raised the bar around the league and in our country here, so the way they play, the way the coach sets them up, the talent on the team, the type of games they can put you in, you have to come with a plan," Armas said. "They're a team that, again, if iron sharpens iron type of thing, we try to push teams and we try to raise the bar."

Gotham, though, had not looked the part of the NWSL's gold standard team. Their drastic run, while currently headlined by USWNT players Lavelle and Jaedyn Shaw, is built on the back of an effective defensive structure that has carried an inconsistent offense. Lavelle and, in particular, Shaw have picked up much of the slack en route to the NWSL Shield and Kerr was supposed to bolster their attack after Esther Gonzalez's shock departure for Saudi club Al Qadsiah. They finished the regular season sixth in the NWSL for expected goals with 49.01 but had a genuine finishing problem, notching just 39 goals and ranking in the league's bottom six in that category. Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros is not sounding the alarm just yet but as they enter another offseason, the attacking composition of the team deserves yet another look.

"Of course, we want to create more chances, more shots," Amoros said. "We all do but we look at the way we play. We look at the way we create chances. We look at who does that. I think when it comes to these games, could we have [made] some better decisions? Yes, we did. We actually create some good moments. Yes, I wouldn't over-think about it. Something that I'm happy [about]? No but at the same time, we work a lot to make sure that those moments happen. So you know the set pieces, those situations, the open plays, final decisions … Definitely, something that we want to be better [at]. We want to score more goals. I think that we are the best team defending in the league with our aggressive approach to defending but we want to also be able to create and score more goals."

Gotham's stadium logistics are still a pain point

More importantly, though, Gotham were not treated like the bar-raising team they have become over the years. Icahn Stadium has its charms and is a worthy inclusion on the list of wacky and wonderful places that embody American soccer, an enjoyably chaotic slice of the world's most popular game. It was also a back-up plan for a team that has called Sports Illustrated Stadium home for five years, settling in nicely to a state-of-the-art soccer-specific build for MLS' Red Bull New York that can hold 20,000 more fans than the 5,000-seater Icahn Stadium can. The pitch at Sports Illustrated Stadium, managed by RBNY, had fallen into disrepair and with the primary tenants' end-of-season friendly scheduled for the night before, there was not enough time to fix it. The quirks of Icahn Stadium only served as a reminder that Gotham – and the NWSL – should not have actually been there, even if the field at Randall's Island was better suited for the occasion.

"I want to be really clear and direct in saying that in these types of situations, the field is never an excuse," winger Midge Purce said. "We lost today because we weren't the better team. That being said, I would say it's inexcusable. It's not what you want in a professional league. It's not what you want for women who are progressing in the United States and supposed to be one of the best leagues in the entire world. I think it's a bad look for everyone involved and we always want to be at Sports Illustrated [Stadium] in front of our fans when we earned that right throughout the season but I would say it had no effect on performance today."

The Current's trip to Icahn Stadium is not where the NWSL's efforts to make lemonade end, either. Saturday's semifinal, in which the Washington Spirit beat the Utah Royals to book their spot in a championship game at their home of Audi Field, only added to it. One of the Spirit's sponsors underwrote the costs to push the start time of the Secretaries' Cup, a Division III football game, by a few hours but both matches were played on a field with soccer and football lines. The football lines will likely be faint but visible for next week's NWSL Championship, while the playability of the actual field will probably face a few questions in the build-up.

"I think we will never know what happened if we would have played [at Sports Illustrated Stadium] on a good pitch," Amoros said. "I think it was the right decision to come here. I think the pitch in the other stadium was unfortunately unplayable under our view. The last couple of games we picked up injuries. Luckily, nothing that has been a season-ending injury but we have to protect our players and guarantee the quality of football so to thank the club, obviously.

"Overall, I think it's been a sad weekend. I think also the situation in Washington yesterday. This league deserves better. The two, arguably, best teams, [most] consistent, having to deal with these situations and then yesterday, you sit down to watch that game around the world and you're seeing those American football lines across today. Credit to the club and the fans. I think they've done an amazing job here. The fans welcomed us. The club has really shifted everything to play here but we couldn't play in our ground where we could have had more people, where we are unbeaten in 13 games at the moment and but I think we took that decision, putting players' safety first, and the outcome is the outcome."