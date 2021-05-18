Karim Benzema is back in the France national team for the first time since 2015 after Didier Deschamps selected the Real Madrid man for this summer's Euros.

The 33-year-old last scored for Les Bleus against Armenia in a 4-0 friendly win in Nice back in October of 2015 -- nearly six years ago -- and was a regular in Deschamps' squads since he took over as head coach in 2012.

Benzema's international career came to an abrupt halt due to his involvement in the attempted blackmail of then teammate Mathieu Valbuena and it was confirmed earlier this year that the Real man will face trial.

Up until now, the door to the French team had been firmly closed on Benzema and controversial statements about the likes of Chelsea and France attacker Olivier Giroud had made a return look even more remote.

However, Benzema has now returned to the fold along with the likes of loyal servant Blaise Matuidi as Deschamps looks to go one better than 2016's Euro defeat on home soil and win the title this summer.

With Real this season, Benzema's form has been sensational with 28 goals across LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League with eight more assists domestically.