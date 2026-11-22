WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kansas City Current were built to experience a confetti shower, one they undoubtedly felt was not a moment too soon, even if it came a year later than expected. It is hard not to view their first-ever NWSL Championship, which came via a 2-1 win over the Washington Spirit on Saturday, as a continuation of last year's record-breaking Shield triumph and their consistency in recent years, boasting the most cumulative points out of any team in the last three seasons.

There was a trademark sense of inevitability that usually follows a team en route to victory, the Current dictating the game state and never looking back against the Spirit. This, though, was not a year of continuity for the Current.

There was a disruptive quality to their run to the championship, one that is inherently rooted in a decision to distance the architect of the project from the project itself. Chris Armas inherited a team built by Vlatko Andonovski, who first shifted to a sporting director role at the start of the season and then abruptly left in late summer in a move that inspired a wave of emotions from a squad that started to look like a title contender when Andonovski took charge in 2024. Armas began to work with a team that was already capable of winning a title and will be credited with seeing the vision through, all while putting his own spin on things. He also inherited a perfect set of circumstances, which ultimately got the Current over the finish line.

"I walked into a really good team," Armas said post-match. "There was a good culture built in. There was a lot of good pieces and that was one of the reasons that lured me to the club … My job as the head coach is just to try to assess the situation and through tough times help us be steady."

The Current won eight straight games to close out the season, a run in which they were at their best because they were at their strongest. Their championship-winning season can ultimately be split in two – the stretch of the season in which Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper and Croix Bethune were all fit and available and the stretch of the season in which at least one was missing. It is understandable that the Current would rely on a trio like that one, especially as Bethune became a finishing touch of sorts when she arrived last winter. By design, the group was always going to bolster the Current's chances of going the distance.

"I'm relying on these amazing people and players to help keep things steady but we have talent all along," Armas continued. "We just had to get everyone back and healthy and then we knew we'd have a chance. The question would be, would we have enough time? And we had time, and they did the rest. We stayed steady. We have a great team and we peaked at the right time and now they're champions."

Their overreliance on them, though, did not matter when the business end of the season came. The Current's starry trio was ready; by default, so were the Current.

Armas' team is distinct from Andonovski's in several ways, as evidenced in the NWSL's most glittery moment of the season. Vanessa DiBernardo's olimpico opened the scoring in the second half was the most stylish way of the Current's increased emphasis on set pieces since Armas took over, a skill that was also incredibly useful in their semifinal win at Gotham FC.

"Lucas Rodriguez has been here from the literal day one," captain Lo'eau LaBonta said about set piece coach Lucas Rodriguez. "We have been talking about it for the last couple weeks, where we started and where we are now and, so, also that first year, it was his first time ever in women's soccer, so he's grown with the game as well, and he's learned the league and I think that's absolutely what helped him create these amazing set pieces to help us win the trophy."

The vestiges of Andonovski's team, though, are hard to miss. The journey that led them to Saturday's win was essentially a direct response to the NWSL Shield win that Andonovski oversaw a year ago, a race that was complete by the end of September, a whole month between their trophy lift and their 2025 quarterfinal defeat to Gotham.

"I think we needed to lose in those quarters almost to lift the trophy and win it all this year because it was just different," captain Lo'eau LaBonta said. "We won the Shield so early last year that we never really had that playoff mentality going into the playoffs because we had already been in it for so long so now that we've experienced everything on each side, I think we absolutely are going to use this to hopefully get help us going forward and make a legacy."

It is not a pattern that is unfamiliar in Armas' career, either. Saturday's championship is the first major title he collected as a coach since 2018, when he led MLS' New York Red Bulls to the Supporters' Shield. Though he was an assistant for several years in the build-up, he also inherited that team from Jesse Marsch, who left midseason for the start of an up-and-down coaching stint in Europe that began at Red Bull Salzburg. The success became hard to replicate; the Red Bulls finished sixth in 2019 and again in 2020, though Armas was out of a job before the season was up. He only managed a few months at Toronto FC, had his own adventures as an assistant coach in England with Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United and at the end of Marsch's ill-fated spell at Leeds United, and then led the Colorado Rapids to a seventh-place finish in 2024 and missed the playoffs in 2025.

Armas' Current exist in a fascinating in-between when it comes to the mold of championship-winning teams. They created a game state that rattled the Spirit from start to finish for the most part, notably doing so while staying true to the attacking identity Andonovski established. The key was creating a physical game state, one that they trialed at Gotham a week earlier and then turned the dial up on at the Spirit on Saturday. The plan worked – they limited the Spirit to just 0.77 expected goals from 18 shots, all while generating 2.32 from their 15.

"We are a physical team and there was a lot of whistles and a kind of disruptive play but at the end of the day, we do want to be disruptors so it doesn't matter," defender Kayla Sharples said. "We're going to keep that aggression. I think that's what we did and so we tried not to let it faze us. If anything, it kind of got us more hyped. We need to stay focused and have that mentality finishing off the game."

There's also the belief that championship-winning teams are often defined by their ability to survive in imperfect circumstances. Their record with and without their starry trio indicates one thing but with winners' medals around their necks, the Current's players believe they managed to strike the best of both worlds approach in order to win on Saturday. Time will tell if Armas can actually extend his streak, something he was unable to do at the Red Bulls. There were undoubtedly moments of adversity along the way, though, their playoff hopes far from a guarantee with five games left in the regular season and a consistency that at least resembles the 2025 Shield-winning campaign will be key in 2027.

"We kind of have the same style of play but I think Chris has done a great job being the fuel and the fire, making sure we're emphasizing certain details," Sharples said. "I think what we went through this year, where we learned a lot about resiliency and grit and we were down goals, we went and we came back to win and that's what you need in order to be successful at the end of the season, so I think that was, honestly, the big takeaway from the season, and it really helped us at the end of the day."