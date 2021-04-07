Manchester City have confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne has extended his contract with the club until 2025, penning an additional two-year deal with Pep Guardiola's men.

The Belgium international has already been at Etihad Stadium since 2015 and will reach the six-year mark this August.

De Bruyne, who turns 30 this June, scored as the Premier League leaders beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Tuesday to take a first leg lead in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

"I could not be happier," said the former Chelsea, VfL Wolfsburg and KRC Genk man in an official club statement. "Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans and my family are settled here in Manchester while my own game has developed really well.

"This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximize my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

"Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things.

"My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve."

De Bruyne has enjoyed collective and individual success with City, winning two Premier League, one FA Cup and four League Cup titles, as well as the 2020 PFA Player of the Year award.

"This is a very significant moment for this football club," added Director of Football Txiki Begiristain. "Kevin is, without question, one of the best players in world football. His performance level has been remarkably consistent since coming to City, and in the last few years he has developed into one of the game's elite players.

"His talent is unquestionable, but he is also a consummate professional whose dedication to Manchester City during his time here has been nothing short of extraordinary. He constantly seeks to improve, and his approach is the perfect blueprint for any young player looking to carve out a career.

"We are delighted he is our player and I look forward to watching him during his peak years here at Manchester City."

De Bruyne went on to explain that his City stint has lived up to his wildest dreams and more since his arrival from Wolfsburg and that the Citizens' style of play is to his liking.

"When I came here it was with big expectations and they exceeded every expectation in every part," said the man from Drongen. "To compete in every cup competition, every title, every Champions League, every FA Cup - and doing it the right way, the way we play, excites me. I do not know why I would change that."