Kevin de Bruyne is set to miss at least three months of action after the Napoli midfielder sustained a "high-grade lesion of the right biceps femoris" during the match his side won 3-1 against Inter. The former Manchester City player picked up an injury while taking the much-debated penalty that led to Antonio Conte's side's opening goal on Saturday and was immediately substituted by the Italian manager.

On Monday, Napoli announced, "Following the injury sustained during the match against Inter, Kevin De Bruyne underwent instrumental tests at the Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a high-grade lesion of the right biceps femoris. The Napoli midfielder has already begun his rehabilitation program." The former Manchester City midfielder will miss at least three months of action and he's set to return in 2026, according to multiple reports.

How will this affect Napoli?

The injury could have a significant impact on Antonio Conte's tactical plans, especially given the player's importance in the attacking setup and his recent form. Conte had to make big tactical changes after Napoli signed De Bruyne in the summer 2025, and opted to shift to a 4-1-4-1 from the 4-3-3 that carried Napoli to the 2024-25 Serie A title. In particular, Conte's biggest challenge was the coexistence of both Scott McTominay and de Bruyne on the pitch. The change paid off immediately, but there's still a sense that both players will need more time to fully adapt to the Italian manager's tactical ideas.

In the meantime, it's likely to imagine Conte will be back playing with the 4-3-3 as he did last season as he will have to face at least the next three months without the former Manchester City star. That's why Napoli can still be expected to perform and deliver results despite the absence of one of their key players. They'll return to a system they know well, one that already led them to a Serie A title. For sure, they will miss out on talent and vision on the pitch but this is not necessarily something that will impact on their performances and results.

Injuries are currently affecting the roster coached by Conte as midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, goalkeeper Alex Meret and Romelu Lukaku all injured and unavailable. The latest setback, De Bruyne's injury, further complicates Conte's rotations ahead of a demanding stretch of domestic and European fixtures. Napoli are currently leading the Serie A standings with 18 points after eight matches, but also struggled in the league phase of the Champions League so far with only one win in the opening three games, including the 6-2 defeat against PSV that took place last week.