There's a new favorite to sign, Kevin De Bruyne this summer when his contract expires with Manchester City, and it's the Chicago Fire, according to The Athletic. One of Major League Soccer's most improved sides under head coach and general manager Gregg Berhalter, the Fire have been looking to make a splash after being linked with Neymar during the offseason, and they could be getting a key figure in De Bruyne.

The Belgian has been set to leave Manchester City after announcing in April that this would be his last season at the club. After being a critical piece to City's success, any team in the world would want his services following the end of the season. Initially linked to San Diego FC, De Bruyne's discovery rights moved to Inter Miami, but with the Herons already having three esignated players, it would be tough for them to actually add him to their roster.

This has led to the Fire now having the priority of negotiating with De Bruyne in hopes of adding him to their roster. D.C. United and New York City FC are also MLS teams that have reportedly expressed interest, although D.C. may be focused on adding Paul Pogba to their ranks at this stage.

Discovery rights provide the Fire with the ability to negotiate exclusively with De Bruyne, but it also doesn't mean that he's definitely coming to MLS. Saudi Arabian teams are said to be interested, and there's always that chance that he could end up on another Premier League team as well.

The Fire may be in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but they're only two points out of a playoff position, while star striker Hugo Cuypers is leading the MLS Golden Boot standings with seven goals scored in 10 matches. Under Berhalter, this is a team on the rise, and adding De Bruyne would push them into the MLS Cup contention.