ATLANTA -- Facing Belgium and Portugal during this international break, it's expected to be a test for Mauricio Pochettino and the United States men's national team, but Kevin De Bruyne also understands that it's one for the Red Devils, too. With the calendar about to flip to April during the final international break before World Cup squads are named, this is a chance for nations to test their strength against others who will be at the World Cup while there is still time left for managers like Rudi Garcia to adjust their squads and tactics ahead of that final roster.

During his time with Manchester City, De Bruyne has squared off against Pochettino in the Premier League, so he was able to offer insight into what to expect heading into their match on Saturday.

"They will be wanting [to show] the country that they are ready for the World Cup because it's a big event and there will be a lot of pressure on them," De Bruyne said. "So, I expect them to be aggressive, and it's good for us to see how we handle that because in qualification we play against a lot of teams who have maybe played in a low block and maybe now it's the opposite, so it could be good for us."

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At first you think, no Belgium have to have faced a side who will try to bring the game to them this year, right? Right? But then, taking a look back, Belgium hasn't faced a side in the top 30 of FIFA rankings since 2024, when they played France and Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

When preparing for the World Cup, not only do teams want to play teams that will challenge them, but they also want to ensure that they play a varied competition, which is why Garcia also relishes this match with the USMNT as well as an upcoming one that will see the Red Devils face Mexico.

Prior to the UEFA Nations League beginning in September of 2019, matches like this were commonplace between nations, but now, with fewer free slots on the calendar, and with Concacaf standing up a Nations League competition of its own, schedules don't line up for these kinds of friendlies very often.

In their World Cup qualifying group, the stiffest challenge that Belgium faced was Wales, who are a counterattacking side at heart, with games against Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan, and North Macedonia, rounding out the group. all names that don't scream powers to get you ready for a World Cup challenge.

Of course, the United States may not scream top-tier competition either, but this is a side who were able to make it to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, further than Belgium progressed in Qatar, as they got knocked out during the group stage, finishing behind Morocco and Croatia. More importantly, though, from Belgium's perspective, is the stylistic challenge. At this World Cup, not only will Belgium have stern tests, but they'll also face three different federations that will display different styles of play.

These kinds of matches are something that were lost along the way due to the introduction of Nations League play, which forces UEFA teams to face each other constantly, and if they don't end up in a scenario where they get teams like England, France, Portugal, or Spain, strong tests can be few and far between.

When looking at Belgium's history as a team that may have had a golden generation but didn't win a trophy while it was at its peak, these are issues that are at the core of that. During the World Cup, you have to be prepared to face multiple styles on short notice and without a way to prepare and get used to that, and during their time in the United States, Belgium will have that chance.

Being in America, the Red Devils can now adjust to the climate and facilities while also facing their sternest opposition in over a year. Pochettino suggested that these matches shouldn't be called friendlies and instead they should be called, "unofficial games" as when you're playing in a friendly, you're playing against friends, and that's very much not the case in Atlanta. These are two teams that want to win to show that they're ready for the World Cup around the corner.