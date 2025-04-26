On Saturday, a new winner of the Copa del Rey will be crowned as Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the final. The duo may be trending in different directions, but in a rivalry match that has a trophy on the line, anything could happen. Barcelona are trying to begin the first step of their treble journey by adding to their record 31 titles in this tournament, while Real Madrid have to try to salvage their season by defeating their rivals at this stage.

As Carlo Ancelotti's era as Real Madrid boss could be coming to a close, the highest note to send him off on would be by winning this and clawing back La Liga from their rivals. It's a tall ask, but Barcelona will be without a star of their own in Robert Lewandowski, giving Hansi Flick some lineup questions to ponder. That's easier to do having Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the XI but Real Madrid has stars of their own -- just ones that haven't been able to create as fluid of an attack as their Barcelona counterparts. But at times in a final, that's when it can all come together and Real Madrid will hope that's the case, as it could be a defining moment in who lifts the trophy.

Does Kylian Mbappe or Barcelona's high line win?

This final will be a push between contrasting styles. Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona will push forward and press while holding a high line, while Real Madrid's star striker will aim to play on the back shoulder of the defense. This is where the two teams will be at odds. Barcelona do allow chances, but because of how Mbappe holds his runs, he's quite prone to getting caught offside which is where the wings need to come into play. If Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior can make runs over the top, that's what can break the game open to give Real Madrid a chance to win. Without Alejandro Balde in the XI, Barcelona will have a lack of speed in defense and that's something that Real Madrid can exploit.

Missing Lewandowski

Without a point striker, Barcelona will have a bit of a different look with Ferran Torres leading the line. While he didn't score against Mallorca, he was a part of an attack that uncorked a whopping 40 shots, even with Raphinha getting rested during the match. Interchanging with Dani Olmo, Torres can help lead an attack where Madrid's defenders can't pick up on what's coming their way. Add in Lamine Yamal and Raphinha and the Barcelona attack could have plenty to push past Real Madrid. Unlike playing Mallorca, Barcelona's attack will need to take those shots in better positions, but if they can take even 30 shots in the final, it will spell doom for Los Blancos.

Who cracks under pressure?

With Barcelona chasing a treble without their star striker and Real Madrid trying to right the sinking ship of their season, there would be pressure in this match even if it wasn't for a trophy. Add that into the mix and this becomes even more of a pressure cooker for both teams. Each has had their moments of showing strong mentality but as of late, this is something that favors Barcelona. With Real Madrid even requesting that the referees are changed for the match, the cracking may already be beginning.

How to watch El Clasico, odds