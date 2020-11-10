Top Premier League clubs are unlikely to get their way and see an expansion in the number of substitutes "for the foreseeable future" despite a string of muscular injuries early in the season.

Following their 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola both called for consideration of proposals that would allow them to use five substitutes in a game rather than the usual three. They have also received the backing of the Professional Footballers Association, the union for players across the country, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, among others.

Klopp lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to a calf injury in the game, which began at a frenetic pace before both sides ran out of energy in the second half. Liverpool have also lost Fabinho to a thigh injury. All told, the seven clubs that are playing in European competition are currently without at least 12 players due to muscle issues.

Premier League clubs were briefly allowed to name expanded substitute benches of nine with five coming onto the pitch during the competition's summer run of fixtures, dubbed Project Restart, that allowed them to complete the 2019/20 season. However two separate votes on continuing the approach into the 2020/21 campaign saw the proposal rejected with the bulk of teams fearful of the advantage it would give to richer clubs with stronger benches.

It would require 14 clubs to vote in favor for a change to be made and the initial signs are the 'Big Six' will not get their way with Sheffield United publicly insistent that they see no reason to abandon the three substitutes model. Meanwhile Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, told the UK Government's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee that there was frustration at certain clubs over the failure to change the rules.

"We went to five substitutes during Project Restart because there had been a long lay off and we were playing 92 games in short order. There was clearly a case to be made for a continuation on that. In fact most European leagues have done that. There is an argument to be made that five substitutes changes the balance of a football match versus the very real issues of player welfare. It's a finely balanced argument.

"We've had two votes on it at club level and both have been relatively conclusively in favor of three subs… That has created some frustration in the system alongside discussions about the fixture scheduling, which is a pandemic-related issue. Obviously clubs had a very short time, some much shorter than others, to prepare for this season and we're going into a slightly truncated period.

"You can see why it's an issue of debate particularly if you are – in Jurgen and Pep's case – competing in Europe."

Asked by Steve Brine, MP for Winchester, whether this season was indeed busier than those that came before it, Masters added: "It is busier [than any other season] and it's also coupled with the fact that we ended the season at the start of July and not the end of May. Normal rest periods haven't been taken into account.

"There's a real issue there. It has been discussed at length. I don't foresee it changing for the foreseeable future however.

"Our job is to make sure we create a calendar which fits with our broadcast commitments, we've made very clear broadcast commitments, and try to do our best – as we always do – to work with clubs to create a fixture calendar that has player welfare at its core.

"We can't always do everything that everybody wants us to do but where there's flexibility we try to help."

That is an assessment that certain managers may not agree with. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was furious after his side's 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday, insisting that those in charge of the fixture list had set his team up to fail by handing them the day's early kick-off when they been in Turkey on Wednesday, losing 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir.