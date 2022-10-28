Arsenal defender Pablo Mari announced Friday he and his family are doing fine after a scary incident that took place in Italy the day prior. Mari, who is currently on loan to Monza, was one of five people stabbed at a shopping center in Milan on Thursday.

Mari underwent surgery to "reconstruct the two injured muscles" on his back, according to a Monza statement, and is expected to spend "two or three" days recovering in the hospital.

"After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving," Mari wrote on Twitter.

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani told Sky Italy Mari suffered a "fairly deep" stab wound on his back, but since none of his vital organs were harmed "his life is not in danger" and "he should recovery quickly." However, one person reportedly died on their way to the hospital after being stabbed in the horrific incident, and Mari made sure to send his condolences.

"In addition, we want to send our condolences and all our strength to the family and friends of the deceased person, and we sincerely wish that all injured people recover as soon as possible," Mari wrote.

Arsenal released a statement the day of the incident, confirming Mari's injuries and saying their thoughts were also with the other stabbing victims.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari," Arsenal said in its statement.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

Italian police arrested a 46-year-old man accused of carrying out the shopping center attack.

Mari has been on loan with Monza since the offseason, and he has scored one goal for the club in 11 games. Monza is currently 15th in the Serie A table with a record of 3-1-7.