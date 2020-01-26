Kobe Bryant death: Neymar pays tribute by flashing '24' with his fingers after scoring a goal for PSG

Kobe Bryant died on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California at the age of 41. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was among nine people tragically killed in the crash. The sports world lost one of the greatest competitors we have ever seen, and the tributes began to pour in from all over the world and every sport.

Numerous clubs like FC Barcelona and AS Roma showed their respects.

Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wGhF4xouVL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2020

“On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight.”

Jim Pallotta pic.twitter.com/bsmBumeLpg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2020

One of the more touching tributes came from PSG superstar Neymar, who scored twice in the 2-0 win over Lille on Sunday. After one of his goals, Neymar pointed to the camera to show the No. 24, one of the jersey numbers he had retired by the Lakers, while also pointing to the sky and doing a prayer gesture. Take a look:

Following his goal, Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant 2️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/uT1qCTg6Nq — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 26, 2020

Awesome tribute by Neymar, who is a big basketball fan and has used Nike and Jordan Brand cleats. He and fellow PSG players attended the Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in Paris last week as well. After the match, he explained how he found out.

"I saw messages at halftime that he had passed," Neymar said on Canal+ after the win."It is a great sadness for the sporting world and for all of us. Not only for basketball fans, but for all that he has done for sport."

Props to Neymar to paying tribute to a legend of the game of basketball and somebody who was also a big fan of soccer. Bryant is a player many in the soccer world will always appreciate due to his professionalism, determination and desire to be the very best to ever play.

