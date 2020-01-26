Kobe Bryant death: Neymar pays tribute by flashing '24' with his fingers after scoring a goal for PSG
Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash, was a huge fan of the Beautiful Game
Kobe Bryant died on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California at the age of 41. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was among nine people tragically killed in the crash. The sports world lost one of the greatest competitors we have ever seen, and the tributes began to pour in from all over the world and every sport.
Numerous clubs like FC Barcelona and AS Roma showed their respects.
One of the more touching tributes came from PSG superstar Neymar, who scored twice in the 2-0 win over Lille on Sunday. After one of his goals, Neymar pointed to the camera to show the No. 24, one of the jersey numbers he had retired by the Lakers, while also pointing to the sky and doing a prayer gesture. Take a look:
Awesome tribute by Neymar, who is a big basketball fan and has used Nike and Jordan Brand cleats. He and fellow PSG players attended the Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in Paris last week as well. After the match, he explained how he found out.
"I saw messages at halftime that he had passed," Neymar said on Canal+ after the win."It is a great sadness for the sporting world and for all of us. Not only for basketball fans, but for all that he has done for sport."
Props to Neymar to paying tribute to a legend of the game of basketball and somebody who was also a big fan of soccer. Bryant is a player many in the soccer world will always appreciate due to his professionalism, determination and desire to be the very best to ever play.
For more reactions from the sports world including from NFL legend Tom Brady and others, click here. Watch live reaction on CBS Sports HQ here.
