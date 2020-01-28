Kobe Bryant's favorite soccer club, AC Milan, honors NBA legend following his death

The entire sports world is mourning the sudden loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant this week, and that includes his favorite soccer team on the globe. Bryant's beloved AC Milan of Italy honored him on Tuesday before their Coppa Italia match against Torino at the San Siro. Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California at the age of 41. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in the accident.

More tributes from the soccer world came in recent days including from Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, but Milan's was especially meaningful given Bryant's connection to the club. Bryant supported Milan since he was just a kid and lived in Italy when his dad played basketball in the country professionally.

Before the game, the team said this on Twitter:

"In agreement with Serie A, tonight AC Milan will wear the black armband in memory of Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash together with his daughter Gianna Maria and 7 other victims. The whole San Siro will also pay a tribute just a few minutes away from kick off."

The team then posted the following photo with a caption that included "legends never die." Take a look:

Legends never die: #SempreKobe ❤

Tonight San Siro will be honouring Kobe Bryant

What thoughtful tribute. The team also wore these black armbands in the match to honor Bryant.

Wearing the black armband in honour of a lifelong Rossonero

Historically, Milan is the biggest and most successful club in Italy despite a rough patch over the last decade plus. Here's an interview with the club where Bryant describes his love for the team, saying "Milan have always been my favorite side. It always has a special place in my heart. Back in L.A. I have a Milan scarf and shirt hanging up in my locker room."