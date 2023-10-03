The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich @ Kobenhavn

Current Records: Bayern Munich 1-0-0, Kobenhavn 0-1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

on't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Kobenhavn will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will face off against Bayern Munchen in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 3rd at Parken. Kobenhavn's last five Champions League matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Kobenhavn has not lost a Champions League match since October 25, 2022, a trend which continued in their latest game last Wednesday. Neither they nor Galatasaray could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munchen and Manchester United combined for 13 shots on goal last Wednesday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Bayern Munchen came out on top in a nail-biter against Manchester United and snuck past 4-3.

Kobenhavn will enter this matchup 0-1-0. Bayern Munchen's victory last Wednesday bumped their record up to 1-0-0.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Bayern Munchen is a huge favorite against Kobenhavn, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -437 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.