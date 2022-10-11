The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+ as City striker Erling Haaland looks to continue his hot form as Pep Guardiola's side travels to Copenhagen.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Kobenhavn

What to Know

Manchester City and Kobenhavn will square off at 12:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 11 at Parken as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Man City collected three points with a 5-0 win over Kobenhavn in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Man City (nine points) leads Group G, while Kobenhavn (one point) is last in the group.

A win for Man City would keep them securely in first. Kobenhavn needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group.

How To Watch

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Kobenhavn +2000; Draw +750; Man City -800

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.

