Watch Now: Champions League Teams Limping Into Draw: Barcelona ( 3:00 )

No American soccer player has ever played for mighty Barcelona's first team, but that figures to change in the near future. Konrad de la Fuente, a Miami native who is celebrating his 19th birthday on Thursday, has been at Barca's renowned academy, La Masia, since 2013 and continues to develop as the hype around him grows. Now the clinical winger is ready for what's next.

Primarily a member of Barcelona Juvenil A youth team, de la Fuente has already appeared for Barcelona B, which is the team he will be with fully next season. At any point, he could impress and get a chance with the senior team alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez and others. De la Fuente joined Barca when he was 10 years old, and then played for the Infantil B team in 2013. A U.S. youth international since he was 14, he's played for 11 different teams inside the club, winning titles with the U-15B, U-15A, U-19B and U-19A teams.

Now he's set to continue with Barcelona B next season after signing a contract extension this summer for two seasons with an option for two more, and a release clause that jumps from 50 million euros to 100 million if he joins the first team.

De la Fuente signed his new deal on June 28. Courtesy of FC Barcelona

"I think it was a really important moment for me and my family because it has always been my goal to stay at Barca and become successful," de la Fuente said in a new video interview with Barca TV+. "Hopefully I will make my dream come true."

A member of the USA's U-20 World Cup team last summer, de la Fuente has long been a fan of Barca and especially his idol Ronaldinho. He said that going to Barca has been unreal with how the club is idolized in the states. Barcelona has made a strong push in the American market, and having de la Fuente only helps. The club has the Barca Academy Pro Miami, an office in New York City and the club has regularly played friendlies in the states, including El Clasico against Real Madrid in Miami in 2017.

While the club aims to continue growing in America, de la Fuente wants to flourish in Catalonia. Known for his creativity on the wing, his love for going at defenders one-on-one and his vision, de la Fuente's personal goals are to improve defensively and combine more with teammates in the final third to keep defenders on their heels -- something Barca is known for with its precise, short and quick tiki-taka style of play.

Now, the question is, when will he debut? When could we see him combining with Messi? When his chance comes remains to be seen. It will more than likely be in the Copa del Rey against a smaller club or potentially late in a league season. But de la Fuente knows it is close, and he'll be ready. While it is always been his dream to play for Barca, it's not his top primary objective moving forward.

"That is my goal, to be someone that a lot of kids in the states can look up to and realize they can do whatever they set their minds do," he said.

For the full interview, visit Barca TV+.