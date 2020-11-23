Champions League Group E play continues on Tuesday with Sevilla traveling to Russia to take on Krasnodar for Matchday 4. The Spanish side is in second place in the group behind Chelsea on goal differential, boasting a 2-1-0 record. Krasnodar is 0-1-2, having blown a 2-0 lead at Sevilla last time out. Now trailing Sevilla by six points, Krasnodar need a win to have any realistic chance of advancing to the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 24

: Tuesday, Nov. 24 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Stadion FK Krasnodar -- Krasnodar, Russia

: Stadion FK Krasnodar -- Krasnodar, Russia TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Krasnodar +390; Draw +280; Sevilla -140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Krasnodar: If the defense doesn't clean it up, this could be over early. In their last 10 games, Krasnodar have conceded at least two goals in seven of them. With the speed Sevilla have in the final third, they will need to keep shape, especially wide, and keep their attackers in front of them. Sevilla's ability to play diagonal balls into the box and do damage on crosses means the Russian side might first prioritize defense to have any realistic shot.

Sevilla: After that comeback, they'll know they aren't out of any match for the rest of this competition, but the start needs to be better. Going to Russia is never easy, but the technical quality in attack should result in some really good looks on frame. In defense, with talent and strength, Sevilla will need to play with a bit of caution and time their tackles well, reversing a trend of giving up silly penalties.

Prediction

Sevilla start fast, but Krasnodar get two goals on set pieces to earn a surprise draw. Pick: Krasnodar 2, Sevilla 2