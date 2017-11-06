Kyle Martino to run for U.S. Soccer president and he comes recommended by Beckham

Another well-known face of the American soccer community has thrown his name into the ring to become the next U.S. Soccer Federation president, and he's backed by soccer legend David Beckham. According to The New York Times, Kyle Martino, former MLS and U.S. men's national team player turned soccer analyst, has entered the race.

Martino took to Twitter on Monday morning to explain why he is running and what his goals are:

Right now is an inflection point in history of soccer in this country. Our next choice has enormous consequences for the future of our game — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) November 6, 2017

Maritno, who had been working for NBC Sports covering the Premier League, says he is leaving his dream job to do what's right for American soccer.

I’m willing to leave my dream job to do what’s right for soccer in USA. The 3 pillars of my platform are: Transparency, Equality, & Progress — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) November 6, 2017

After the U.S. men's national team's shocking failure to make the 2018 World Cup, Martino has set long term goals that if not met, he said he will step down. On Twitter, he wrote that if the team doesn't make the 2022 World Cup or the quarterfinals at the 2026 cup, he would quit. He would also step down if the U.S. women's national team fails to make the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup, if he wins the election next year.

The Times also published a copy of a letter from Beckham, recommending Martino for the job.

"I have known Kyle since we played together for LA Galaxy in 2007. I saw them his passion for the game and his love for US soccer. He's always been committed to helping and improving the game in his home country," Beckham wrote.

"I have no hesitation in recommending for the candidacy to become President of US Soccer."

Thierry Henry, Arsenal legend and former MLS star, also wrote a letter of recommendation.

It remains to be seen just how much traction candidates like Martino and Eric Wylanda can get ahead of the election, and a lot will depend on if current president Sunil Gulati decides to run again. But Martino is a familiar face for U.S. Soccer fans, especially with his coverage of the Premier League, and is someone who understands the game well, in which direction U.S. Soccer could go and has the belief in being the top candidate for the job.