AC Milan are set to sign Manchester City's captain Kyle Walker after the English international decided to leave the side coached by Pep Guardiola during the current winter transfer window. As reported by Sky Italy, Walker will sign for the Italian side until the end of the 2024-25 season with an option to extend the deal for other two years until the summer 2027, according to the same report.

The Rossoneri, who are also in talks to let former Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal leave in the last days of January, wanted to sign an experienced player in that role, as club's captain Davide Calabria is also likely to leave AC Milan at the end of the current campaign with his contract due in the summer 2025.

AC Milan were also in talks to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, but according to a specific regulation of the Italian FA, the Rossoneri could only sign one of the two.

Walker, who will turn 35 in May, is set to become a crucial player for the side coached by Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao, who replaced Paulo Fonseca at the end of December and recently won the Supercoppa Italiana after winning his first two games in charge at the Italian club. The Englishman will earn around €2.5 million for the remaining part of the season and will sign, as per Sky Italy, a contract worth €9 million for the other two years of the deal.