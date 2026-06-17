Kylian Mbappé's bombastic, two-goal 2026 World Cup debut sets the tone for France's quest to win it all

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On Tuesday afternoon in northern New Jersey, one of the planet's most famous athletes did what all the greatest do so often: deliver when they're expected to, even when the opponent is doing everything it can to prevent it from happening.

It's an exhilarating thing to watch, made all the more beautiful to see on a flawless 75-degree day alongside more than 80,000 other witnesses.

Kylian Mbappé is already one of the game's elites, and yet there's still so much more of his phenomenal career to go. It's easy to forget as he embarks on his third World Cup, with a winner's trophy and runners-up medal to his name already, that' he's still only 27 years old. That's what makes this, right now, such a special moment for the World Cup on American soil. On Tuesday, he promptly announced his return to the grandest stage in soccer in emphatic fashion, putting on a second-half showing that reminded us yet again that the best of the best in every sport just have that knack for finding a way to Do Their Thing, leaving us slack-jawed as they change what's hoped for into what is.

Mbappé deftly scooted home the first goal of France's game against Senegal in the 66th minute, to break the seal in Group I's first match, but it was the balletic blitzer's second goal that boomed home from around 30 yards out in the game's final minute of extra time to make it 3-1 France, that truly set him apart from the rest of the planet.

After Senegal scored a late goal in stoppage time to make the game 2-1, it took Mbappé less than two minutes to end the matter with the World Cup's most bombastic goal through the first six days of this 48-team tournament. His beautiful clinching boot was a thunderclap message to the rest of the World Cup field and doubly set the tone for France in its first game of what's hoped to be a strut to the World Cup final in this very stadium a little more than a month from now, on July 19.

As someone who attended both, I can also say: Tuesday's showing was the best performance at MetLife Stadium since Oasis' epic two-nighter here last September. On this day, Mbappé would not acquiesce.

It was riveting for the spectacle, but special for the historic element. Mbappé's two goals lifted him atop the all-time French table. His lifetime tally of goals for the French national team sits at 58, placing him above France's longtime stalwart, Olivier Giroud for most in that country's history.

Mbappé is also, now, at 14 World Cup goals, tied for third-most all-time with Gerd Müller and only trailing Ronaldo's 15 (for now) and Miroslav Klose's 18. He's got an outstanding chance to hold the record by the start of the knockout stage, let alone at the end of the tournament (Lionel Messi, started the day a goal behind him, had caught up within the first 20 minutes of his Tuesday night match against Algeria, though).

And as for the scenes? If you have the means to attend at least one World Cup match, you have to. As I made my way through the crowds on the concourse level and into the seats, I saw kits from at least a dozen countries. In what's fast becoming a running theme. Mexico was particularly prominent here. But of course, the crowd was heavily draped in blue, red and white on this day. The French showed up early, taking over MetLife Stadium.

I typically cover basketball games, but living in the northeast, I've been to a handful of NFL games at this stadium over the years. I was in the stands on a Sunday night in 2006 when Chicago Bears speedster Devin Hester brought back the second-most famous return of his Hall of Fame career, a 108-yard house call after a missed field goal.

I remember the roar and awe of the crowd in this stadium on that night as it watched the most brilliant return man in NFL history tap into his greatness.

That roar and awe was even greater on Tuesday, and it was like that not just because of the World Cup but because of Mbappé. The event's return to the United States for the first time in 32 years is going to reignite this country's passion not just for soccer (potentially on a level that's never been seen here), but for the epic theater that this incredible global event will provide — and its stars will make it marquee.

Mbappé has a keen sense for the moment. France got off to a terrible start, only managing one shot on goal in the first half to Senegal's five.

By the game's end, it was 11-6 in France's favor. The expected goal battle similarly tilted towards the favorite with France pulling ahead 1.79 to 0.56. No matter how slow the start, there was no doubt by the finish that France was the dominant side.

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That's because France is arguably the most loaded team in this event. They are stacked with attackers. They can sub in some of the most gifted players in the world. Bradley Barcola of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain scored France's second, the other substiute for France, Premier League runner-up Rayan Cherki. While other highly rated countries have been a tad sluggish to start, with other top-tier favorites Brazil and Spain dropping points, Les Bleus are immediately off and booming.

It all starts with Mbappé, whose celebrity was palpable from start to finish. The crowd's collective response every time the ball hit his foot was like a jerk to the senses. He practically tilts the field while simultaneously flaring your senses.

Any possession feels like it could end with a blast of dynamite.

In Group I, France are the overwhelming favorite to leave with three wins and stomp into the knockout stage. Mbappé's presence and talent makes France must-see every game, no matter the opposing side. The 2022 Golden Boot winner seems on his way to repeating the feat (though hours later fellow superstar Erling Haaland matched Mbappe with two goals of his own), which is among the most difficult accomplishments in the world's most popular game.

To get to see this was something I'll never forget, and I'm saying this about an opening match in group play with more than a month remaining in this terrific tournament. You can't just wave off greatness when you see it. The only athletes I've ever watched in person who could compare to Mbappé's presence, crowd control and greatness are Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. And while he's not on that level yet, could he get there in the next decade?

Or.

Could he get there in the next month?

If Mbappé is that great, he'll take what could be and change it into what is.