Real Madrid's woes continue, and so does Kylian Mbappe's less-than-ideal start in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos lost to Milan in the Champions League which came not long after defeat in El Clasico to Barcelona. Los Blancos have now fallen behind Barcelona in La Liga while also floundering in the Champions League. Growing pains were expected to come with Kylian Mbappe joining the team this season from Paris Saint-Germain, but the balance in the side isn't there.

It's a tough job for Carlo Ancelotti to figure out the best combination of players who fits best together but it's one that he'll need to get to the bottom of if Real Madrid are to win back-to-back Champions League titles. CBS Sports analyst Thierry Henry honed in on one of those issues plaguing Los Blancos.

"It's almost always [Jude] Bellingham that tries to make the runs, makes the team play. He is still the one who tries to break the lines. Who is running and trying to get to the finish line?" Henry said. "It's Bellingham that is doing Mbappe's job. This can happen from time to time, but not all the time. Do you think Bellingham likes to do these runs to stretch the team? He does it because he has the desire and the will to do it."

Last season, playing with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Bellingham had to be the player who made late runs into the box because there was no recognized striker. He did it to great effect scoring 23 goals and assisting 11 more but this season things are different. Mbappe was brought in to lead the lien but he is trending to the left side where Vini Jr has things covered.

Another Real Madrid legend, Karim Benzema, has already said that Mbappe needs to forget about the left wing and focus on playing the nine and that adjustment will pay dividends for Real Madrid when it happens. Bellingham being able to make those runs into the box is a great skill but it shouldn't be something that he needs to do constantly.

Mbappe won't be a nine who is strong in hold-up play but with his devastating pace and finishing abilities, Madrid should be able to get more from him leading the attack.

"You don't win games like that. You don't win games with your 10 breaking the line, coming back, trying to bend his run, trying to defend, trying to go the other side. And then after, he gets substituted?" Henry continued. "I would have been upset too. I saw him kicking a bottle. I would be upset also, of course. For me, this is not good enough and I don't think they are playing well as a team but on the ball also [Mbappe] has to do way more."

When you put on the No. 9 at Real Madrid, expectations rise and while Mbappe has had chances, he's not doing enough with them. Combined with Rodrygo also dropping out of the XI, Ancelotti is still mixing and matching players to figure out who can perform. Even Fede Valverde was pulled from Madrid's match against Milan at half, something that would've felt unthinkable last season, but it shows the need and eagerness to mix things up.

It's too early to drop Mbappe from the XI, but if they continue down this route, drastic actions may need to be taken. No one is above a spell on the bench and that could be what it takes for Mbappe to begin performing like the nine that he can be.