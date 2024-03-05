San Sebastian -- Paris Saint-Germain eased into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in the second leg of their round of 16 clash to complete a 4-1 aggregate success while ending a run of two straight exits before the final eight stage. All of the talk pregame had focused on Kylian Mbappe after Luis Enrique's decision to withdraw him at half time of last Friday's 0-0 draw away at AS Monaco in Ligue 1, and the France international reveled in the extra attention scoring in each half as captain in Marquinhos' absence.

Mbappe had already scored one of PSG's two goals in the first leg at Parc des Princes and needed just 15 minutes to fire the visitors further ahead at Reale Arena with a clinical finish from a tight angle which was bent to perfection beyond Alex Remiro to the point that it broke the Sociedad net. The French superstar's second came just 11 minutes into the second half with Mbappe's now trademark finish giving Remiro no chance after he had been played in by second half substitute Kang-in Lee who had replaced Bradley Barcola at the break.

"I do not have any message in particular," he said postgame. "It is just that I always want to play in the Champions League -- it is the very important competition. I still hope to perform at my best and sometimes I do that but others I do not. I could never be a player who hides, though. My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them."

Mbappe was getting another taste of Spanish soccer as Spanish soccer was of him with the PSG skipper playing the role of pantomime villain but exotic curiosity in equal measure but his first goal pretty much killed the contest with one of his and Paris' first sights of Remiro's net. The former Monaco man's confidence and calmness was in contrast with the PSG that we have come to expect at this stage of a Champions League campaign when the Ligue 1 giants often become their own enemies by bringing traumatic past memories back to life.

Mbappe was not alone in impressing with Barcola also catching the eye with his opening 45 minutes despite missing a scoreable chance, while Warren Zaire-Emery continues to astound with his unbelievable maturity in central midfield. Lucas Beraldo also put in an impressive showing in central defense having spent a bit of time at left back while Nuno Mendes continued his recovery from injury, and the Portugal international paired convincingly with the Brazilian at times on the left side of the away defense.

As much as this is a stronger PSG collective now under Luis Enrique, though, there was little doubt that Mbappe was the outstanding performer on the night and not just for his two goals -- it was a display dripping with authority which took the sting out of last week's events perfectly. There has never been any real doubt over Mbappe's ability to lead a Parisien side singlehandedly into the latter stages of the Champions League, but this was an illustration that he has no intention of letting his performance level drop despite his impending exit.

Granted, Sociedad scored late on through Mikel Merino, which was the least they deserved over two legs and Achraf Hakimi picked up a booking which rules him out of the first leg of the quarterfinals, but there was far less drama surrounding this one. It did not feel like PSG episodes of old where nerves got the better of them although Luis Enrique will want to see an improved technical showing as some passes were overhit and heavy touches were a regular feature of this game on both sides.

PSG look more solid and collected than they have for a few years now despite the odd Mbappe moment away from the field, though, and their quarterfinal place is deserved over the two legs despite Sociedad's spirited start to the first leg. Whoever Mbappe and his teammates land on next, this is a different Paris team to the one of previous years and one that will fancy a shot at the semifinals or better depending upon next week's draw which could yet pair them with the Frenchman's expected next club -- Real Madrid.

Until that is known, Mbappe and PSG will continue to do what they have been so good at this season and distancing themselves from their domestic opposition in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France while pressing on in Europe. Luis Enrique's makeover of this team is not yet complete and will not be as long as Mbappe has one foot out of the door, but the signs of progress are definitely there regardless of their talisman's future lying away from Paris.