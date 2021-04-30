Paris Saint-Germain will be without Kylian Mbappe in Saturday's crunch Ligue 1 clash with RC Lens due to a right calf injury.

The France international will already miss the following French league game away at Stade Rennais due to yellow card accumulation but will also not be risked this weekend at Parc des Princes with Mauricio Pochettino's men 2-1 down heading into next midweek's UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg.

PSG described the injury as a "right calf contracture" and the Argentine explained in his press conference that Mbappe is in "discomfort."

"He is suffering from discomfort in his right calf," said Pochettino. "We hope that he is ok and that he will be with us as soon as possible. He is an important player and always has an impact on the team. We have some important players in our squad and hopefully we can perform well."

On the topic of over using Mbappe of late, Pochettino admitted that the possibility has been considered internally.

"We were talking about that with the different staff members and Kylian himself," said the South American. "He was so good against Metz that it was like he was flying. He also rested against Angers in the Coupe de France before that. He took a knock late on against Metz and that happens.

"It is not serious, but it can create a muscular imbalance and we need Kylian at his physical best."

Asked whether or not failure to reach the Champions League final could prompt Mbappe to leave PSG, Pochettino insisted that the Frenchman remains happy.

"It is more a question for Kylian than for me," he responded. "We still have the second leg against City and we know that we can do good things. In the Champions League, anything can happen in these games. We are still in the race for everything -- all of our objectives.

"We are doing everything to make sure that he stays. He still has a year of contract to go. He is happy with us and we still have a month to meet all of our objectives."

PSG face Lens this weekend, Rennes next week and Stade de Reims as well as Stade Brestois 29 in the battle for the Ligue 1 title.