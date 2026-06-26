Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland odds, World Cup picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for France-Norway

Two of the most lethal finishers in soccer are set to take the pitch on Friday when Kylian Mbappe leads France against Erling Haaland and Norway for the top spot in Group I at the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe and Haaland have both scored four goals through their first two matches in this competition. Mbappe, who has scored 16 goals in 16 World Cup appearances, is priced at -110 to score against Norway, while Haaland is priced at +150 to find the back of the net against France, according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Kickoff for France vs. Norway is at 3 p.m. ET in Boston.

Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland betting odds

Kylian Mbappe anytime goal scorer (-110)

Mbappe continues to shine for France on the biggest stage. The Frenchman has scored 16 goals in 16 appearances at the World Cup, and he's recorded a brace in each of his two fixtures at the 2026 World Cup. Norway's backline has conceded in each of their previous four matches and just gave up 17 shots, including six on target, in a 3-2 win against Senegal.

Kylian Mbappe first goal scorer (+350)

Mbappe's pace and lethal finishing ability have been on full display thus far at the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe has opened the scoring in each of France's first two fixtures, and with the top spot in Group I on the line, he'll be eager to make his mark early in this match against Norway.

Erling Haaland anytime goal scorer (+150)

Haaland has been spectacular in his World Cup debut. He's scored four goals in two games and became only the second player in the previous 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup appearances. Haaland claimed the Premier League Golden Boot this season, winning the award for the third time with Manchester City after scoring 27 goals in 35 appearances.

Top Mbappe, Haaland picks, player props for France vs. Norway

Kylian Mbappe to score (-110)

Erling Haaland to score (+150)