Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe suffered a nasty injury on Friday after being taken down by a hard sliding tackle in the first half of his club's French Cup 1-0 win over Saint Etienne, but it turns out it isn't as serious as first feared. PSG announced on Saturday morning that Mbappe suffered a serious right ankle sprain to the external lateral compartment. He will now be re-evaluated in 72 hours with clinical and ankle imaging analysis, and it's unclear when he will be available with Champions League action set to resume in August.

The expectation is for him to be out for 10-15 days and be available for Champions League play in August, according to Le Parisien.

Opposing captain Loic Perrin went for a rash tackle in the 26th minute on the World Cup-winning star, which forced him to turn his right ankle as he fell. Mbappe had to limp off as he left the game while Perrin was sent off following a video review.

Mbappe had a brace around his ankle and was on crutches when he returned to the team's sideline in the second half of the match. He was able to celebrate with his teammates after the final whistle.

All eyes will be on Mbappe's official status moving forward. PSG faces Lyon next Friday in the Coupe de la Ligue final, but more importantly is the Champions League quarterfinal on Aug. 12 against Atalanta in Lisbon. With Mbappe, PSG is a clear contender to win the cup, but not having him makes achieving their ultimate goal that much more difficult. Signs seem to point to him being available, but until it is officially confirmed by the club, it's going to be a nervy time for supporters.