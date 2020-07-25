Watch Now: Mbappe Suffers Serious Ankle Sprain, Status Unclear For Champions League ( 1:19 )

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe suffered a nasty injury on Friday after being taken down by a hard sliding tackle in the first half of his club's 1-0 win over Saint Etienne in the French Cup final. PSG announced on Saturday morning that Mbappe suffered a serious right ankle sprain to the external lateral compartment, on Monday, the team announced he's sidelined for approximately three weeks, putting his status for the Aug. 12 Champions League quarterfinal clash against Atalanta in Lisbon, Portugal, up in the air.

Here's more from the team:

As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Étienne, Kylian Mbappé underwent further examinations to his injured right ankle. The results of today's scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.

Opposing captain Loic Perrin went for a rash tackle in the 26th minute on the World Cup-winning star, which forced him to turn his right ankle as he fell. Mbappe had to limp off as he left the game while Perrin was sent off following a video review.

Mbappe had a brace around his ankle and was on crutches when he returned to the team's sideline in the second half of the match. He was able to celebrate with his teammates after the final whistle.

All eyes will be on Mbappe's official status moving forward. PSG faces Lyon next Friday in the Coupe de la Ligue final, but more importantly is the Champions League quarterfinal on Aug. 12 against Atalanta in Lisbon. With Mbappe, PSG is a clear contender to win the cup, but not having him makes achieving their ultimate goal that much more difficult. Signs seem to point to him being available, but until it is officially confirmed by the club, it's going to be a nervy time for supporters.