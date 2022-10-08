For the first time in eight years, a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the Forbes list of highest paid soccer players as Kylian Mbappe is officially the highest paid soccer player in the world according to Forbes. The 23-year-old star signed a new contract with PSG over the summer despite interest from Real Madrid. Under contract until 2025, Mbappe is well compensated for his services as he helps the team chase a Champions League title. Collecting roughly $110 million from PSG, alongside an $18 million endorsement deal with Nike that helps him edge out Messi for the top spot.

In fact, PSG have one of the richest squads in the world as Mbappe, Messi and Neymar take up three of the top four spots. Cristiano Ronaldo comes in at third with $100 million in total earnings which is $47 million more than the second highest earning Premier League player, Mohamed Salah. Erling Haaland is going to make his own $39 million total earnings look like a bargain as he has already collected 20 goals in all competitions for Manchester City in only 13 appearances for the club.

The Forbes list includes base salaries and bonuses as well as estimates to include endorsements, image rights, and other things such as businesses operated by players. These are gross estimates so they also don't include taxes that have been deducted.

While Ronaldo has fallen down the list, he has the highest off pitch earnings of anyone to make the ranking with an astonishing $60 million of his $100 million of earnings coming from off the pitch ventures. Messi is close with $55 million coming from off the pitch but Neymar's $32 million earned outside of his salary pales in comparison.