Congratulations to our first two Champions League quarterfinalists. Benfica, to absolutely nobody's surprise, easily dispatched Club Brugge, 7-1 on aggregate. And if you read this newsletter on Monday, then you weren't surprised that Chelsea overturned a one-goal deficit to send Borussia Dortmund home.

I'm Mike Goodman, and this is the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. Let's get you set up for this week's main event as PSG travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich.

📺 Champions League: Last 16, second leg

Coverage starts each day at 2 pm. ET with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

All times U.S./Eastern.

Wednesday

Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS and Paramount+

Tottenham vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

📺 Europa League: Top picks

All times U.S./Eastern.

Thursday

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Roma vs. Real Sociedad, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Juventus vs. Freiburg, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Manchester United vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line



PSG seek turnaround away from home

It just seems like Paris Saint-Germain can never field their three big stars -- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar -- in games when the spotlight shines at its brightest. In the first leg, it was Mbappe who was not fit to start and didn't make an appearance until the 57th minute, at which point he turned the game entirely on its head. Hey may only have had one official shot, but that's because the two times he put the ball in the back of the net they were called back for offside.

This time PSG will have to do without Neymar after he was finally forced to shut it down for the season and get surgery on his oft-injured ankle. But, the benefit of having a "big three" is that even when you're missing one, the remaining two loom mighty large. Messi's ability to play conductor in the center of attack while Mbappe pulls out wide to the left is a scary prospect -- even for a Bayern Munich team that's one of the best in the world.

And to that end, Jonathan Johnson predicts that PSG left back Nuno Mendes could be an influential figure in the match.

Johnson: "The Portugal international was sensational in the second half of the first leg and Galtier will try to replicate that showing as PSG really tested Yann Sommer in the Bayern goal. Whether it will be enough depends on how clinical Mbappe and Lionel Messi can be, but the LOSC and OM showings have been promising as far as goals are concerned. The only concern over Mendes might be his ability to go the full 90 and potentially beyond given his recent knock against Lille."

All that said, this match is still Bayern's to lose. And they, too, will have a star coming back in Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool player was brought in this summer to be Bayern's striker and lead a new-look, more flexible, front line after Robert Lewandowski's departure for Barcelona.

Bayern come into the match as favorites at -145 (according to Caesars Sportsbook), as expected. They're in strong form, having won six out of seven in all competitions. The big questions for PSG is whether they've righted the ship with three straight wins, following a stretch of three straight losses in February culminating in the Bayern defeat in Paris. Johnson thinks that a win is coming, but you can check out why the rest of the staff disagrees with him in our picks for today's matches. Here's why he is optimistic for PSG:

Johnson: "Bayern 1-3 PSG (after extra time) -- Such a result would put the Ligue 1 leaders through and the Bundesliga giants out. Julian Nagelsmann's men really should have buried Galtier's side in Paris when they had the chance. Counterattacking suits this PSG side and Mbappe in particular who has already shown his ability to deliver at Allianz Arena in recent years. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could be the difference in whether or not this one goes beyond 90 minutes, but do not be surprised if PSG fly out of the traps looking to erase Bayern's first-leg advantage as soon as possible."



🔗 Midfield Link Play

Potter's curse ends for Chelsea

After a stretch where Chelsea appeared to be playing better but couldn't deliver goals or results, Graham Potter's side finally broke through to advance over Borussia Dortmund. While the 2-0 result seemed close, the reality was that over the balance of the two legs, Chelsea were simply the better side. In Germany, Dortmund engineered a 1-0 victory despite being outshot 21-14 and losing the expected goal (xG) battle 2.20-1.49. Chelsea were a dangerous attacking side in that match but couldn't make it stick. Finally, on Tuesday all that changed. Here's James Benge with his take:

Benge: "The opportunities had been coming. Shots worth 13.6 expected goals (xG) in their 10 league and European games before today converted into four goals. They had matched or bettered their opponents' xG in all bar one of those games. And ultimately, if you keep putting yourself in position for a shot inside the penalty area, there is only so often everything can go wrong. And thus the run ended. Sterling seemingly tried to mess it up. He really did. First he swung at fresh air, airballing on a volley and then after settling the ball he ran into Marco Reus before the ball finally ricocheted, sat up for him and he rifled it into the roof of the net."

And now let's get to some links:

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and all times U.S./Eastern.