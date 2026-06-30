Kylian Mbappe odds, picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for France vs. Sweden in 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most prolific goal scorers in World Cup history, even though he's just 27 years old. Mbappe, who has scored 16 goals in 17 World Cup appearances, is priced at -180 to score against Sweden, according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. France cruised to a 4-1 victory over Norway in their last outing, but Mbappe failed to find the back of the net, so he'll be eager to score against Sweden. Kickoff for France vs. Sweden is at 5 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Kylian Mbappe betting odds

Kylian Mbappe anytime goal scorer (-180)

Mbappe continues to shine for France on the biggest stage. The Frenchman has scored 16 goals in 17 appearances at the World Cup, and he recorded a brace in each of his two fixtures at the 2026 World Cup. Sweden's backline has conceded at least one goal in each of their previous 14 matches, including seven goals in three games in this competition.

Kylian Mbappe first goal scorer (+230)

Mbappe's pace and lethal finishing ability have been on full display thus far at the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe opened the scoring in each of France's first two fixtures, and he shares the all-time record for the most goals scored in the World Cup knockout stage with eight.

Top Kylian Mbappe picks, player props for France vs. Sweden

Kylian Mbappe to score (-180)

Kylian Mbappe first goal scorer (+230)