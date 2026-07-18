Kylian Mbappe odds, picks, predictions: Best bets for France vs. England in 2026 World Cup third-place match

France and England both had their sights set on a bringing home the World Cup trophy this year, but they will have to settle for the third-place match at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday instead. England blew a 1-0 lead in the final 10 minutes of a loss to Argentina, while France was outclassed by Spain in a 2-0 final. Kylian Mbappe was unable to find the back of the net against Spain after scoring eight goals in his first six matches of the tournament. France is a -220 favorite to claim third place, with England at +176 in the latest World Cup odds from FanDuel.

You can also bet on Kylian Mbappe props, with France's star priced at -155 to score a goal on FanDuel Sportsbook and +300 to score the first goal. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup third-place match picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top Kylian Mbappe picks, player props for England vs. France

Kylian Mbappe anytime goal scorer (-155)

Kylian Mbappe to score 2+ goals (+290)

Kylian Mbappe 3+ shots on target (+120)

Kylian Mbappe anytime goal scorer (-155)

Mbappe is still squarely in the mix for the Golden Boot, as he is tied with Lionel Messi with eight goals apiece heading into the final two matches of the tournament. The third-place match counts towards the Golden Boot, so Mbappe has plenty to play for on Saturday night. The star striker is behind Mbappe in assists, which is the tiebreaker.

Kylian Mbappe to score 2+ goals (+290)

Since Mbappe trails Messi in the tiebreaker, he would love to score multiple goals in the third-place match to put himself in a great position to win the Golden Boot. Mbappe's goals have come in bunches during the tournament, scoring twice against Senegal, Iraq and Sweden. He also scored against Paraguay and Morocco, so he has had no trouble finding the back of the net throughout the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe 3+ shots on target (+120)

France's attack runs through its superstar, so he has been racking up shots on goal throughout the event. He had four shots on target against Senegal, three against Iraq, four against Sweden and four against Paraguay. Given his form during the World Cup and his motivation to win the Golden Boot, this prop has value with a plus-money payout.