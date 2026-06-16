Kylian Mbappe odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for France vs. Senegal in 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the greatest active soccer player in the world, and he's the unquestioned offensive catalyst for France's men's national team. After leading France to a championship and runner-up performance in the last two World Cups, he looks to lead his squad into another deep run at the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe has 12 goals and three assists in 14 career World Cup appearances. Mbappe and France open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Senegal on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Mbappe is +100 (risk $100 to win $100) to score against Senegal. Mbappe has -175 odds to record a goal or assist and is priced at -160 to record 2+ shots on target. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Kylian Mbappe betting odds

Kylian Mbappe anytime goal scorer (+100)

The last time Mbappe took the pitch in a World Cup game, he scored a hat trick against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final. Although France lost in penalty kicks, he proved his greatness throughout the match, as he did the entire 2022 World Cup with his eight goals in seven games. He scored in two of three group play games in 2022, and with his first match coming at the site of this year's World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, it would be no surprise to see him open the tournament with a goal.

Kylian Mbappe to score or assist (-175)

Mbappe had eight goals and two assists in the 2022 World Cup, and he had four goals and an assist in the 2018 tournament. He led Real Madrid with 25 goals, which also topped all of La Liga. He also led the league the year before with 31 goals. The dynamic 27-year-old will be a challenge for Senegal to contain. He's also a creator, with eight assists over his last two La Liga seasons.

Kylian Mbappe to record 2+ shots on target (-160)

Mbappe is creative on the attack, with elite speed that nearly no one on the field can keep pace with. This gives him plenty of opportunities to create his own shot in the open field, as displayed in the 2022 World Cup and throughout La Liga play. Mbappe had at least two shots on goal in two of three group play games in 2022. He averaged 2.4 shots on goal per game in La Liga play this year.

Top Kylian Mbappe picks, player props for France vs. Senegal

Mbappe to score (+100)

Mbappe to have 2 or more shots on target (-160)