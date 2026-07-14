Kylian Mbappe odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for France vs. Spain in 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is turning in another dynamic performance at the 2026 World Cup and he's one match away from helping France become the first country in history to make three consecutive World Cup finals. However, Mbappe and France face a big hurdle on Tuesday when they take on Spain at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. at 3 p.m. ET. Spain have beaten in France in the finals or semifinals of major tournaments in each of the last two years and are on a 36-match unbeaten run. However, France have won all six of their matches at World Cup 2026 and Mbappe's the Golden Boot leader entering the penultimate round with eight goals to bring his career tally at the World Cup to 20. The latest France vs. Spain odds from FanDuel Sportsbook prices Mbappe at +110 to score a goal on Tuesday.

That's one of many Kylian Mbappe props available for the 2026 World Cup semifinals. You can also bet Mbappe as the first goal scorer (+330), Mbappe to score or assist (-140) and even wager how many shots or shots on target that he'll take. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets for Belgium vs. Spain on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Kylian Mbappe betting odds

Kylian Mbappe anytime goal scorer (+110)

Mbappe has 20 goals in 21 career World Cup matches after scoring eight times over the first six games of World Cup 2026. He's scored in five of France's six matches, with the only goalless match coming during a 4-1 win over Norway. Mbappe also scored in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals against Spain, though France did go on to lose in penalties. Spain are well-organized but this is fair value for a prolific goal scorer.

Kylian Mbappe to score or assist (-140)

In the Norway match where Mbappe was held scoreless, he still managed to produce two assists. He has a total of three assists during the tournament, which gives him the tiebreaker over Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. He has 11 goal contributions in six matches and there's the potential for this to be a wide-open match after the two nations played a high-scoring match last summer.

Kylian Mbappe to record four or more shots (-150)

Mbappe has taken 30 shots in six matches so far during the 2026 World Cup and he's reached this threshold in every match. Spain have only yielded one goal in the tournament, but France scored four times against them in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals and they have the clear potential to unlock Spain's rugged defense.

Top Kylian Mbappe picks, player props for France vs. Spain

Kylian Mbappe to score a goal (+110)

Kylian Mbappe to record four or more shots (-150)