Kylian Mbappe odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for France vs. Morocco in 2026 World Cup

The French team is one win away from reaching its third straight World Cup semifinals, and if the French do so, there's a good chance Kylian Mbappe plays a key role in it. Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot in 2022, is one goal off the scoring lead in the 2026 World Cup entering the quarterfinal round. His French team kicks off the quarterfinals on Thursday with France vs. Morocco at 4 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Mbappe has scored in each of France's knockout round games, and he's posted at least one goal in four of five World Cup 2026 matches. He has multiple goals in three games this tournament.

France are coming off a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 for their first win by only one goal and their first match failing to score at least three times. Morocco won't be a cakewalk for France, though, with Morocco coming off a 3-0 win over Canada and allowing only four goals in five 2026 World Cup matches. Mbappe is always a threat to score, and given his proven ability to finish multiple goals, he'll be a tempting play for 2026 World Cup player prop betting. Mbappe is priced at -110 odds as an anytime goalscorer, +500 odds to score at least twice and +2200 for a hat trick.

France are -180 favorites, with Morocco the +550 underdogs and a tie priced at +320 on the 90-minute money line in the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for Thursday. Many sports bettors will seek out Mbappe scoring total props, but you can also wager on his shots on goal, including 2+ (-210), 3+ (+145) and 4+ (+400) shots. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Kylian Mbappe betting odds

Kylian Mbappe anytime goal scorer (-110)

Mbappe has scored in four of five World Cup games this year, most recently being called upon to finish a penalty kick in France's 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16 on Saturday. He also scored in four of seven World Cup matches in 2022, culminating in a goal rate of 66.67% (8 of 12) over the last two World Cup tournaments. The 27-year-old has incredible speed and a finishing ability that makes it rare for even the best in the world — whether in international play or club level with Real Madrid — to contain him. Mbappe led La Liga and Real Madrid with 25 goals, and Morocco will have their hands full trying to keep him from scoring.

Kylian Mbappe to score 2+ goals (+500)

The 27-year-old superstar has multiple goals in three of five World Cup games this run, and he's continued to perform at his best in the biggest games. He had a hat trick in last year's World Cup final, albeit a loss in penalty kicks after playing Argentina to a 3-3 score, and the French superstar scored at least two goals in half (6 of 12) of his World Cup matches over the last two tournaments. Morocco has allowed only one team to score two goals in a game this World Cup, let alone a single player to score twice this summer. But with +500 odds to achieve something he has in half of his World Cup games over the last two tournaments, this could be a tempting value.

Kylian Mbappe to record 3+ shots on goal (+145)

Mbappe has at least three shots on goal in four of five games in the 2026 World Cup, and he's totaled 17 shots on goal this tournament (3.4 per game). He fired four shots on goal in each of France's knockout games this World Cup after having at least three shots on goal in two of four knockout round games in 2022. Mbappe is sure to remain aggressive to create his own shot, as that's often France's best chance of scoring goals, making this an intriguing play as well.

Top Kylian Mbappe picks, player props for France vs. Morocco

Kylian Mbappe to score (-110)

Kylian Mbappe to score twice (+500)