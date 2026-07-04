Kylian Mbappe odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for France vs. Paraguay in 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe could be on his way to back-to-back Golden Boots at World Cups, a feat that has never been done, and his next chance to increase his scoring total at the 2026 World Cup comes on Saturday with France vs. Paraguay in the Round of 16 at 5 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mbappe has scored two goals in three of four World Cup games this year, and France have 13 goals in four games, with nearly half of them coming from the 27-year-old superstar. France have played in back-to-back final matches, winning in 2018 before losing in penalty kicks in 2022, and Mbappe won the Golden Boot to lead the French to last year's championship match.

France have dominated the World Cup 2026, but since Paraguay's 4-1 loss to the U.S. in their opener, Paraguay have allowed only one goal in three games, and that came in limiting Germany to one goal in the Round of 32 before winning in penalty kicks. Mbappe is a threat to score regardless of the opponent, and given his aptitude for scoring multiple goals, he'll be a tempting play for 2026 World Cup player prop betting. Mbappe is priced at -195 odds as an anytime goalscorer, +270 odds to score at least twice and +1100 for a hat trick.

France are -600 favorites, with Paraguay the +1700 underdogs and a tie priced at +600 on the 90-minute money line in the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Many will flock toward Mbappe scoring total props, but sports bettors can also wager on his shots on goal, including 2+ (-310), 3+ (-105) and 4+ (+250) shots. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Kylian Mbappe betting odds

Kylian Mbappe anytime goal scorer (-195)

Mbappe has scored in three of four World Cup games this year, and he also scored in four of seven World Cup games in 2022. His speed, burst and finishing make him a nearly impossible player to keep out of the goal for 90 minutes. At the club level, he led Real Madrid with 25 goals, which also topped all of La Liga. He also led the league the year before with 31 goals. Mbappe is a strong candidate to finish with at least one goal on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe to score 2+ goals (+270)

In all three 2026 World Cup games Mbappe scored, he added another one for three two-goal efforts this tournament. He also had a hat trick in last year's World Cup final to cap off his three multi-goal efforts in the 2022 tournament. His talent and previous matches showcase he's a prime candidate to score multiple times, however, Paraguay is a tough defensive draw. Paraguay have allowed only one goal in their last three games, which is why Mbappe is priced this high to strike multiple times. Mbappe had two knockout round games with two goals and two with none in 2022, as this is a play that could truly go either way.

Kylian Mbappe to record 3+ shots on goal (-105)

The 27-year-old superstar has at least three shots on goal in three of four games in the 2026 World Cup, and he's totaled 13 shots on goal this tournament (3.3 per game). He had three shots on goal in two of four knockout round games in 2022, and there's no debating his importance to France's offense. The French are heavy favorites, largely due to Mbappe's ability to create chances and pressure on the goal. Mbappe to record at least three shots on goal at this price is a tempting play.

Top Kylian Mbappe picks, player props for France vs. Paraguay

Kylian Mbappe to score (-195)

Kylian Mbappe to have 3 or more shots on goal (-105)