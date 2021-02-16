With the eyes of the soccer-watching world upon him Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick at the fabled Camp Nou to pretty much guarantee his squad a spot in the Champions League quarterfinal with a 4-1 first leg victory over Barcelona. But even as many on social media celebrated his accomplishment, he put his performance in perspective with the rest of Paris Saint-Germain's season.

"We came here to win, and that's what he did," the 22-year-old said after the match. "We're concentrated on our targets. We've got a match on Sunday. We're not first in the league right now, so this was a fantastic result but we haven't won anything yet."

As things currently stand in France, Lille OSC sits atop the Ligue 1 table ahead of PSG by one point. At the same time, this win might feel nice, but the Parisian club is still searching for the elusive European title that ownership has spent so much money on on-field talent to try and obtain.

Mbappe still made sure to give credit where credit was due for the performance, noting that the victory happened as a result of the team working closely with new manager Mauricio Pochettino and carrying over the lessons that former manager Thomas Tuchel gave to them.

"It's not been easy, there's been COVID and we haven't been able to prepare in the same way," he said. "But we're getting into better shape physically. We're going to try and continue to progress and do well in these kinds of games."

Pochettino for his part also praised his star forward after the match, all while remaining relentlessly focused on the next month's second leg.

"There is no doubt that Kylian is a top player. One of the world's greatest. He has already achieved so much. 90 minutes remain & Barca still have great players. We want the same intensity in leg 2."

You can watch the entirety of the postmatch interview with the French forward down below.