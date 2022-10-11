Kylian Mbappe's first season after signing a contract extension at PSG seemed like it was going according to plan with the team leading Ligue 1 and their Champions League group, but according to multiple sources, the French attacker is not happy, and he now says he wants to leave the club. While it would take a lot to pull Mbappe from Paris, history has shown that contracts don't mean much if enough money is put in front of a club. Long-term deals are more about protecting the player's value should a transfer occur than guaranteeing a player will stay.

And, of course, the will he or won't he leave saga isn't new for the Paris club as even last summer, Mbappe reportedly had a verbal agreement with Real Madrid before ultimately reversing course and deciding to stay with PSG to try and win the Champions League with a club from his hometown of Paris. News stories like this put the soccer world is on notice. It isn't every day that a global superstar could become available and at 23 years old, having already won the World Cup and five Ligue 1 titles, Mbappe could immediately vault a team into being Champions League contenders. In only 229 appearances for PSG, Mbappe has scored 182 goals while assisting 88 more. Looking at the impact that Erling Haaland is having at Manchester City, Mbappe's could be similar, so interest will be incredibly high, of course so will any potential transfer fee.

Let's take a look at potential landing spots for the Frenchman:

Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

PSG: The favorites to keep Mbappe

The overwhelming favorite for Mbappe's services should be PSG. While he's angling for a move it could be that he wants a specific player to start more games or a formation shift so that the team attacks more. While PSG are only leading Ligue 1 by one point due to an impressive start to the season by Lorient, this is still a team that is unbeaten in all competitions. Flanked by Lionel Messi and Neymar, PSG offers the world class talent that Mbappe needs to win a Champions League title even if his star may not shine the brightest during every win due to the level of players around him.

It's hard to determine exactly what Mbappe wants, but he has recently seemed to complain that PSG is playing a different system to the one he thrives on in France where he plays next to a traditional striker. Over the summer PSG were unable to procure a true number 9 and it's possible Mbappe is simply making his displeasure at the situation known. PSG also flirted with moving Neymar this summer, and while it seems like any issues between the two players have been largely worked out, it's possible that Mbappe has simply decided the situation cannot work if the Brazilian is part of the start-studded attacking line.

Whether it's a tactical scenario or some other form of tension hiding under the surface, it seems that, by far, the most likely situation is Mbappe is pushing for changes at PSG, and that he might get his way.

Real Madrid: A second bite at the transfer apple

It was mere months ago that Madrid were the jilted party when Mbappe spurned them to sign his current three year contract with PSG after verbally agreeing to join Los Blancos, That decision was preceded by years of Madrid chasing Mbappe, including a last-second, nine-figure offer the summer before for Mbappe that left PSG furious at Madrid. After Mbappe re-upped with PSG La Liga threatened to sue the French side just ratcheting up the war of words even further. So, it seems unlikely that these two teams might do business again. But, with enough money, anything is possible, and if there's one thing Madrid have, its money. Drive over a big enough money truck and the door could be reopened for Mbappe to move to Madrid. Joining his fellow national teammate Karim Benzema could be of interest to Mbappe while he could help keep Real Madrid at the highest levels of the game when Benzema eventually hangs up his boots. Mbappe linking up with Vinicius Junior and Benzema would make Los Blancos the favorites to retain their Champions League title and Mbappe is also a boyhood fan of the club.

There would be small things to work out like what to do with Rodrygo and Fede Valverde but Real Madrid could even offer one to PSG to make their transition from Mbappe easier. There's certainly enough that could lead to a deal happening. Madrid are one of the few teams in the world that have the cash and the players to make themselves an enticing solution. They just also happen to have earned the enmity of PSG, who would need to agree to any deal

Liverpool : Does the struggling club need another star?

While it seemed that Mbappe's future was always a two-team race last summer, if there was a dark horse lurking, it was Jurgen Klopp's side. Now, with a rash of injuries that have hit and Mohamed Salah's drop in form, something needs to happen to turn the season around for a side that shockingly find themselves in 10th place after playing eight matches. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool were interested in Mbappe in May despite not having the financial muscle to get a deal done at the time saying, "We are not blind" as any team in the world should be interested in Mbappe. While the Reds have struggled in the Premier League, they are still in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages of Champions League which could be enough to make Mbappe interested in a move.

Of course, Liverpool did their own spending last summer and dropped a lot of money on striker Darwin Nunez which could make a move unlikely especially as Liverpool are also tracking midfielder Jude Bellingham but plans can change on the fly. Liverpool lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last summer and his replacement Luis Diaz will be out until at least the World Cup so more attackers could be helpful.

Mbappe isn't the perfect fit for Liverpool, but when you're a star that's that big, even being an imperfect fit can make the gamble worth it.

Chelsea : An American owner who loves splashy signings

Since buying Chelsea last spring, Todd Boehly has had Chelsea in the conversation for most stars around the world, flirting with acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo, buying Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while adding Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella in defense. It's easy to see how Boehly would be enthralled by Mbappe's talent. Chelsea have already been linked to Christopher Nkunku as their next attacking signing but Boehly would certainly make a run at Mbappe as a move like that could make Chelsea contenders for a Premier League title. Also, having won Champions League in 2021, Chelsea are another team that could offer history of hitting the highs that Mbappe demands.

Barcelona : They can seemingly create money at will

Barcelona can't be ruled out of a move despite their complex financial situation. Despite seeming to have no money to spend earlier this year, after a series of financial machinations they built a team of stars headlined by Robert Lewandowski/ How much money they have seems much less important than how much money they want to spend. Pulling levers left and right, Barcelona have shown an ability to get players that they want with ease while also finding takers for their dead weight so they can register new signings and come in under the La Liga salary cap. It would be in Barcelona's best interests to make a run at Mbappe even if it's just so he doesn't end up at Real Madrid keeping the power of La Liga there. Barcelona have no shortage of attackers available to them but similar to Real Madrid's situation with an aging Benzema, Mbappe could help ease the transition from Lewandowski when he decides to hang up his boots while helping Barcelona challenge for their first Champions League title since 2015.