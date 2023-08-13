Paris Saint-Germain have reinstated Kylian Mbappe as a senior player after "very constructive and positive discussions" ahead of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1. The French champions announced on Sunday that the France national team captain is available once more to head coach Luis Enrique having last featured in the first preseason friendly win vs. Le Havre.

Mbappe, 24, was seen in high spirits at Parc des Princes over the weekend alongside latest summer signing and fellow Frenchman Ousmane Dembele. PSG confirmed the following day that the former Monaco man is once again a part of the senior setup having been demoted to what is called the "loft" for transferable players.

"After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG vs. Lorient match this Saturday August 12," read an official club statement on Sunday after an acrimonious summer standoff which saw him banished from the senior side was ended by chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "The player was reinstated to first training team this morning."

On top of Mbappe's reinstatement, talks are now advancing rapidly to resolve the question of Les Parisiens' No. 7 and his future with the capital outfit. The French superstar's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 after he opted to reject an optional additional year earlier this transfer window which angered his Qatari employers.

Mbappe was suspected to have agreed terms with longtime admirers Real Madrid over a free agent move with a massive signing on fee. However, PSG and their talisman are now in advanced discussions which would see his deal extended to at least 2025 with an understanding that a potential move away in 2024 would not be blocked.

Should Mbappe and the Ligue 1 giants agree to this new contract, it safeguards PSG's ability to earn a future transfer fee for their star player. There is no guarantee, though, that Real intend to negotiate with their French counterparts over a fee for a player that they could have had on a free transfer that same summer.

Neymar's expected departure to Saudi Arabia with one time Mbappe suitors Al Hilal would put PSG in a position to not only offer Mbappe even more lucrative terms that his current deal, but also add to what has already been an impressive summer overhaul. Marco Verratti could also depart for the Saudi Pro League with Mbappe impressed by how seriously PSG are trying to clean up their act after years of underperformance in the UEFA Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani is still a target of interest to Paris sporting advisor Luis Campos which would add to the influx of French talent in Paris. Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe have been joined by Dembele and Lucas Hernandez fellow FIFA 2018 World Cup winners and 2022 runner-up Kolo Muani is also a fellow Bondy-born gem.