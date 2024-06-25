France take on Poland in Dortmund in UEFA Euro 2024 Group D in Tuesday's wave of early games and the big news from BVB Stadion is that Kylian Mbappe is back to captain Les Bleus as they look to secure top spot ahead of the Netherlands. Unexpectedly, Didier Deschamps has opted to go without Antoine Griezmann for this one and with Bradley Barcola after the Atletico Madrid man struggled in the goalless Oranje draw without the French talisman that is Real Madrid-bound Mbappe. Otherwise, France's setup is similar in terms of personnel to last Friday in Leipzig but with a few reassigned roles to adapt to Mbappe's return and Barcola's inclusion.

Here is the France XI vs. Poland in Dortmund.

Confirmed French XI: Maignan - Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez - Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot - Dembele, Mbappe (c), Barcola.

Tactics

Deschamps' defense is well and truly set with Mike Maignan behind a central defensive pairing of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano with Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez either side. N'Golo Kante's stunning return to form means that he is key to this midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni. Despite a wasteful showing against the Dutch, Marcus Thuram continues as part of the front three along with an underperforming Ousmane Dembele and the returning Mabppe at the tip of the attack.

Kylian Mbappe

Zero prizes for anyone who guessed that the almost former Paris Saint-Germain man would return to the XI after France's poor attacking showing in the Netherlands draw. Although not yet fully fit and likely to have been rested had Les Bleus possessed a 100% winning record here, the 25-year-old is key to this French side scoring goals. Deschamps needs not only his skipper on the field, but also the one player most likely to make the difference as the pre-tournament favorites look to get going in front of goal.

Antoine Griezmann

Deschamps' relationship with the Atleti man is suffering of late after Mbappe was favored for the captaincy and the 33-year-old once again is taking time to grow into an international tournament. In itself, that is not too worrying as it is Griezmann's usual way of building up to peak form. That said, it is slightly concerning that Deschamps would dispense of the versatile creator in favor of keeping an untested and wasteful Thuram in the XI. A strong attacking showing from France could pose Griezmann an issue in winning his place back.

Bradley Barcola

This is a huge chance for the PSG man who will form part of an all Parisien -- for at least a few more days -- front line for France here. The 21-year-old will bring a new energy to Les Bleus' attacking unit which now has the teeth to rip into an eliminated Poland side. Barcola on the left means that Mbappe will be focused through the middle and Dembele's stationing on the right will likely lead to him drifting into a more central role with no Griezmann. The French have struggled for cutting edge in front of goal so far and if PSG's season showed anything, this trio can create chances -- but can they finish them on the international stage?

Marcus Thuram

The Inter man being axed with Griezmann makes sense after he was as wasteful in front of goal as he was against the Netherlands. His first half chance was particularly costly and Deschamps was never likely to tolerate that, so he needs to take any second chance which he is afforded with -- assuming Barcola does not seize this shot. Olivier Giroud, Randal Kolo Muani and Kingsley Coman are also queuing up to be given a chance.

Ousmane Dembele

Fortunate that Griezmann and Thuram are taking the bullet instead of other arguably more deserving candidates will be of major relief to the PSG star. Dembele has been off the boil so far this summer in Germany and perhaps a return to Dortmund where he and his Parisien teammates recently were edged out despite creating a good number of chances is what the 27-year-old needs to get going again. Griezmann out also enables Dembele to perhaps gravitate towards a more central role which might bring a wide threat like Barcola into play during the game.

N'Golo Kante



The most unexpected of returns to form for the 33-year-old who is enjoying the revival of this summer's Euro with two MVP showings in Les Bleus' midfield so far. The industrious Kante has muscled his way into the XI which is limiting the amount of time that the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery, Youssouf Fofana and Eduardo Camavinga are getting. Having the Al-Ittihad man in there doing the unfashionable and often thankless stuff frees Rabiot to get more involved going forward.

