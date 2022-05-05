Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe remains in reflection over his future after French reports emerged on Thursday that the 23-year-old and his entourage have accepted to sign an extended two-year deal.

According to Le Parisien and citing a source close to the deal, Mbappe and his trusted circle have indicated that they will accept a deal until 2024 with an option for one additional season for the France international at around $52.5 million net per year with a $105 million loyalty bonus.

The French publication suggests that Mbappe is convinced that the changes coming this summer at Parc des Princes will move the Ligue 1 giants closer to UEFA Champions League success which would be the first in club history and only the second in French soccer history.

However, Mbappe's mother took to social media to emphasize that no decision has been taken by her son either in PSG's favor or that of any other club with UCL finalists Real Madrid strongly linked with his signature as a free agent. His parents play an active role in his career and brand strategy given their sporting experiences and he is not represented by an agent.

"There is no agreement in principle with PSG (nor any other club)," said Fayza Lamari via Twitter. "Discussions around Kylian's future continue in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties."

That was echoed by CBS Sports' resident transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano who clarified that sources close to Mbappe denied the reports and that he is still considering his future with a view to an imminent decision.

"Sources close to Kylian Mbappe deny any agreement reached with PSG or Real Madrid," Romano stated via his Twitter account. "He is still thinking about it with his family. Decision to be made soon."

There are two notable opportunities on the horizon for Mbappe to announce his plans with the UNFP end of season awards coming up mid-May while PSG will also visit Qatar for two days around the same time.

Meanwhile, Real booked their place at this season's Champions League final to be played in the Paris region at Stade de France (May 28 | Paramount+) by beating Manchester City in a semifinal second leg for the ages which ended 3-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate.