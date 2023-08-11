Paris Saint-Germain's season gets underway this weekend when Lorient visit Parc des Princes for the French champions' opening game. Although there is no guarantee that Kylian Mbappe does not play, it seems likely that the France international misses out against Les Merlus and possibly beyond that. After a tense preseason which has seen Luis Enrique arrive as head coach and major changes made to the squad, Mbappe remains in a standoff with PSG over his future. Right now, the 24-year-old is into the final 12 months of his current deal after opting against an additional one-year extension which has angered the club.

Mbappe is undoubtedly still the best player on PSG's books but there is no desire to build a new project around a player who might leave next summer. The feeling around the capital club is that an agreement is in place for next summer to join longstanding suitors Real Madrid as a free agent and for a lucrative signing-on fee. This has created tension between Mbappe and PSG which shows no signs of letting up as the 2023-24 campaign gets underway and the French superstar is less prominent around the club. Lorient, Toulouse and Lens are the games before the summer transfer window closes and we may well not see him play a part in any of those fixtures this month.

Assuming he remains in Paris beyond that, things could get complicated. We take a look at Mbappe's situation and what it means moving forward.

What is the latest between PSG and Mbappe?

Things are unchanged between the two parties. Mbappe wants to stay for the final year of his contract and hopes to be picked on sporting merit while PSG feel betrayed by the player's decision to reject the optional final year of his contract and that he has agreed to join Real in 2024. Mbappe continues to train away from Luis Enrique's first team while PSG are willing to discuss his transfer should a reasonable offer be made. However, Mbappe has not yet engaged with any interested parties as his desire is to see out the final year of his lucrative PSG deal. This has created a situation which could see Mbappe continue to miss minutes although PSG hope that the Lorient game will bring fan opinion into play.

Why is Mbappe training with unwanted players?

Mbappe is training with unwanted PSG players because French clubs are allowed to put transfer-listed players into what is called a "loft" during the summer window. Les Bleus' captain is not the only big name with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes and others in the group. However, this is not a long-term solution as it becomes illegal once the window shuts and PSG open themselves up to potential legal action. Assuming that Mbappe remains at odds with PSG for the rest of the summer transfer period, he will stay with this group and miss a handful of Ligue 1 games.

Can Real Madrid still sign Mbappe?

Yes, Real still have time to move for Mbappe. However, there is no guarantee that they will this summer. Why spend big on a player that you can potentially land for no transfer fee paid to the club in less than 12 months? Los Blancos were expected to test the water with a bid -- albeit a derisory one -- but even that might now be compromised with Thibaut Courtois injured and requiring a quality replacement. Jude Bellingham was already acquired at significant cost and the amount that PSG would consider to let Mbappe go now is likely to be more than Real are willing to pay. The chances of the Spanish giants getting the Frenchman are slimmer by the day as the clock ticks down without direct negotiation between the clubs.

What if Mbappe stays with PSG?

It cannot be ruled out and it is Mbappe's preferred option at present. With UEFA Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games coming up next summer, he wants one final year in his home country before a big period representing France internationally before leaving Ligue 1 for La Liga. PSG are willing to support that but want Mbappe to extend his contract with the club so that he can be sold next summer. Should the man from Bondy still be under contract in Paris come September, there will have to be some sort of compromise as the power in this situation will well and truly lie with Mbappe by then. It does not mean that a contract extension is inevitable, but there may well have to be some sort of reinstatement given the potential legal ramifications if PSG tried to keep him marginalized.

How likely is a compromise?

Right now, it seems extremely unlikely. Never say never in soccer and Neymar potentially leaving as well as Marco Verratti could change the complexion of the squad further than this summer's significant transfer overhaul has already done. Although that would give PSG the means to potentially work out some sort of improved deal with Mbappe, he has not been receptive to that or any other proposition. Until the former AS Monaco man shows some sort of flexibility regarding his thinking beyond the next 12 months, the chances are that this situation continues to play out with both sides at a stalemate until the other blinks. A season without Mbappe being on the field would hurt the player and club so it is in the best interests of both that this does eventually get resolved.