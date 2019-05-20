Kylian Mbappe surprisingly hints at PSG summer transfer exit during Ligue 1 awards ceremony

Kylian Mbappe is far and away one of the world's best players and is a vital part of PSG blueprint for European glory. But after accepting Player of the Year honors at the Ligue 1 awards ceremony, the 20-year-old phenom hinted that he could be open to a new home in search of "greater responsibility."

Mbappe, who had 32 goals and six assists in 28 matches, called this moment a potentially "turning point in my career."

"I think that it is a very important moment for me as I feel that I am approaching a first, or second, turning point in my career," Mbappe said. "I have discovered a lot of things here and I feel that it is perhaps time for greater responsibility.

"I hope that it will be with PSG, which would be with great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere with a new project. However, I would like to say thank you."

Hold up. That's not a good sign for anyone associated with PSG. While he says he would continue with the club with great pressure, the fact that he hints to an exit has to be concerning. If he already did have a turning point in his career, it was going to PSG after starring at Monaco. So what could be next? The expectation would be for the biggest of clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and some English clubs to be interested in signing the player. That's if he thinks a move is having more responsibility. He's a bit young to be captain, and that's probably not what he is alluding to here. Whether he believes in PSG's plans or not, who knows, but his words will put teams on alert this summer.

Mbappe has 59 goals in 86 matches for PSG, which closes out its Ligue 1 campaign as champions with a battle against Reims on Friday at 2 p.m. ET. You can see the game on fuboTV (Try for free).