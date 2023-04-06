Kylian Mbappe has publicly spoken out against Paris Saint-Germain's use of an interview with him as part of a promotion campaign regarding season tickets and renewals for the 2023-24 season.

The France international took to social media to clarify that he had not authorized the use of the content which he claims was taken out of context from one of the French giants' media days.

Mbappe, 24, has clashed with the French Soccer Federation (FFF) in the past over the same topic of individual image rights -- a cause which the former AS Monaco man champions.

In reaction to PSG's almost exclusive use of their star No. 7 -- without even referencing the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi -- Mbappe rejected the idea that it reflects a "Kylian Saint-Germain."

"I just learned that I am part of the club's season ticket renewal campaign ahead of the 2023-24 season," wrote the French superstar. "At no point was I informed of the content of this interview with my interlocutor. It seems like it was a basic interview from a club marketing day. I am not in agreement with the published video. This is why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is absolutely not Kylian Saint-Germain. Cordially."

Mbappe has regularly been accused of being in control at Parc des Princes since extending his contract in dramatic circumstances last year when a move to Real Madrid seemed inevitable.

Big changes are expected in the French capital this summer with Messi likely to move on as the Ligue 1 leaders seek to rebuild around Mbappe after further UEFA Champions League disappointment.

Head coach Christophe Galtier could also be on the chopping block after a disastrous second half of the season since the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A trip to OGC Nice this weekend and then the visit of RC Lens next week could prove decisive for the French tactician and Mbappe's hopes of a historic 11th French title for PSG.