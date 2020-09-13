Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker Kylian Mbappe has told his club that he intends to leave at the end of the season, according to The Sunday Times. He is understood to be targeting a move to La Liga or the Premier League, according to the report, putting Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City on high alert for next summer.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2018 on an initial loan with an obligatory buy option in a deal valued at €180 million. Mbappe is viewed by many as the next big thing after the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and he's backed it up. After scoring 26 goals as a teen at Monaco in 2016-17, he's been prolific as can be with PSG. He scored 21 goals in his first season, scored 39 in his second season and had 30 goals last season as he helped the capitol club reach the Champions League final for the very first time.

Mbappe has two years left on his current deal, and his exit in 2021 would require a transfer fee from another club that would likely end up being the largest transfer in history. His current teammate, Neymar, is the most expensive transfer in history after going from Barcelona to PSG for €222 million in 2017.

Mbappe, who last week tested positive for the coronavirus, has not publicly stated that he wants to leave the club, and it will be interesting to see how this impacts the team, if at all. With Mbappe, PSG can win the Champions League this season in what looks to be his last hoorah. Obviously, the club fell short of that goal last season, losing to Bayern Munich in the final in Lisbon, and anything short of a Champions League title this season would be viewed as a disappointment for the Parisian side. Without Mbappe, it's hard to see PSG having enough to win the competition.