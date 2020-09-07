Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for COVID-19 during Nations League play, the French National Team announced Monday. Mbappe, a Paris Saint-Germain star, will self isolate away from the national team and will not be available for a Tuesday game against Croatia.

Mbappe played in Nations League action on Saturday, scoring the lone goal in France's 1-0 victory over Sweden.

Mbappe is the latest PSG player to test positive for the coronavirus. Brazilian star Neymar was reportedly among three PSG players to test positive last week. PSG is set to play their Ligue 1 opener on Thursday, and the club will likely be shorthanded.

The 21-year-old Mbappe scored 18 goals and had five assists in Ligue 1 action last season as PSG won their seventh domestic title in eight years in 2019-20. In the Champions League, PSG advanced all the way to the final for the first time before falling to Bayern Munich in the final on Aug. 23.

Mbappe has 14 goals in 35 appearances for France, and he helped his country win the 2018 World Cup on home soil.