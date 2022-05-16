On Sunday night, while winning the Ligue 1 player of the year award, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe said an announcement on his future would come soon but that he had made a decision about his future. That announcement still hasn't happened, but the forward who is set to be out of contract this summer could be on his way to join Real Madrid. According to Marca, Mbappe will move to Real on a full transfer this summer after an agreement between the player and the club was reached last week. He will reportedly sign a five-year contract.

The report says Mbappe was in Spain last week and negotiated directly with Jose Angel Sanchez, Real's general director.

"We will know shortly," Mbappe said on Sunday. "It is almost done. My choice is pretty much made."

If this does indeed happen, it would be a massive signing for Real Madrid, potentially up there with the signings of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo. Mbappe is coming off a 36-goal campaign for the Parisians, winning Ligue 1 in the process but falling short in the Champions League once again.

On the other side, Real are in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final (catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+) where they will play Liverpool on May 28. Adding Mbappe means Real's frontline moving forward would be the young superstar, the world's top striker in Karim Benzema, and Brazilian talent Vinicius Junior.

Real reportedly offered PSG around 200 million euros for Mbappe just last summer, but waiting a year has allowed them to potentially secure one of the greatest bargain free transfers in history, assuming it goes through.