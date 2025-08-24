With another win and more goals from Kylian Mbappe to defeat Real Oviedo 3-0 on Sunday, it looks like things are going well for Xabi Alonso as he takes over Real Madrid. They're winning while he faces his first challenge as manager, with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior beginning the match on the bench in favor of Rodrygo as Alonso continues to rotate his squad in search of the right balance in the team. There were still growing pains, but the changes worked in moments, facing the newly promoted side, who sat back for most of the game.

Played through by Arda Guler, Mbappe took the ball on the turn, spinning to give himself space and cooly slotted it past Oviedo keeper Aaron Escandell for the opener in the first half. It was a finish that felt like a proper center forward's for a player who has at times been crowded on the left-hand side of the pitch. It may feel odd to say that about a player who scored 31 league goals for Real Madrid last season, but that's how dangerous this team can be, because if Mbappe figures out his balance in the attack, he can score even more goals.

Rodrygo's inclusion in the lineup was one of three changes that Alonso made from Madrid's opening day victory over Osasuna, along with Dani Carvajal making his first start for Real Madrid since October 2024, and Franco Mastantuono making his full debut. Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from the club, potentially to Manchester City, and it's unclear if this was a start to put him in the shop window and get clubs to bid, but one thing that's clear is that this is Alonso's squad.

Rotation this early in the season without midweek matches that require load management is a move that sends a message. The Club World Cup felt like an experiment for Alonso with Real Madrid to get to know his new players, but now that the lights of LaLiga have flicked on, the pressure has become real. Vini Jr. responded by coming off the bench to assist Mbappe for the insurance goal in the 83rd minute of play before adding a goal of his own. He did as much as possible to ensure that he wouldn't be benched again, not that there was ever much of a doubt for one of the team's marquee players.

Champions League play is around the corner with the league phase kicking off in September, and once that's underway, Alonso will need his entire squad at his disposal. That will include Vini Jr., but if he's not consistent in his performances, he could spend more time on the bench than he did under Carlo Ancelotti. That goes for anyone in the Real Madrid squad; it's a new era under Alonso, and he isn't afraid to make big changes in order to get results. It's something that comes with managing one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it's a positive sign that Alonso isn't afraid to shake things up. If Real Madrid are to catch up to Barcelona in LaLiga, they'll need everyone at their best, and changes like the ones made on Sunday, facing Oviedo, will help push Real Madrid forward. Getting those goals from Mbappe and Vini Jr. is precisely what Alonso has needed.