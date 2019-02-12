Kylian Mbappe's blistering scoring run was the top highlight of PSG's first leg win over Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is taking his sterling 2018 and carrying it into the new year. The Frenchman scored off of a magnificent run against Manchester United to go up 2-0 in Tuesday's Champions League matchup by doing what he does best: Being faster than everyone on the pitch.

The goal came in the 60th minute as Mbappe split two Manchester United defenders and received a brilliant cross from Angel Di Maria.

The goal caught the eye of former NFL receiver Chad Johnson, who had to give Mbappe credit for the run.

What a quality pass but even better finish by MBappe 👍🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 12, 2019

Despite the incredible pass from Di Maria, Mbappe simply stole the show on the goal.

Mbappe runs like a 4.2 40, almost no HUMAN in the world can react to that. I just feel bad for Bailly 😂 — A West (@ayyy_west) February 12, 2019

Mbappe is faster than my Internet. — The Boi (@ChuBoi) February 12, 2019

Got to admit. That was a hell of a run in between 2 defenders from Mbappe. — Cameron (@white_wolf_cc) February 12, 2019

Mbappe at full speed: pic.twitter.com/ItwIl6rrlj — A West (@ayyy_west) February 12, 2019

The fact is, Mbappe is scary fast, and, at just 20 years old, he isn't going anywhere. There were concerns about how PSG would fare without the likes of Neymar and Edinson Cavani, but Mbappe made those worries disappear in the first leg against United. His speed is enough to take on an entire backfield, as we saw here, and he gave PSG a commanding lead in one of the more intriguing UCL knockout matchups.

PSG and United will meet again in Paris for the second leg on March 6 (available streaming on fuboTV).