Dignity Health Sports Park showcases an appetizing MLS matchup on Sunday evening. The LA Galaxy host Atlanta United in a cross-conference showdown. The Galaxy aim to beat Atlanta United for the first time in club history. Atlanta United seeks to improve on its No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference pecking order.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Galaxy as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in its latest LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United odds. Atlanta United is a +320 underdog, a draw is priced at +305, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before making any Atlanta United vs. LA Galaxy picks or MLS predictions, be sure to see what proven soccer insider Brandt Sutton is saying.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 109-82 in his last 191 soccer picks, returning more than $2,800 for $100 bettors.

LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United money line: LA -130, Draw +305, ATL +320

LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United spread: LA -0.5 (-135)

LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United over-under: 3.5 goals

LA: Five-time MLS Cup champions

ATL: One win in last six MLS matches

Why you should back the LA Galaxy



The Galaxy have impressive pedigree as five-time MLS Cup champions. This season has not been the finest for LA, but the Galaxy are No. 9 in the Western Conference, currently just outside the playoff mix. LA is playing well on offense lately, scoring two or more goals in four of the last five MLS matches, and Carson has been a friendly locale for the Galaxy.

LA has 18 goals in home matches this season, and the Galaxy are in the top five of MLS with an 82.6 percent pass completion rate. LA is also facing a struggling Atlanta United side that is No. 12 in the East with only one victory in the last six MLS matches. Atlanta has only one win and two draws with six losses in road matches this season, and Atlanta United's defense is porous with 31 goals allowed. The Five Stripes have the second-worst save rate (57.1 percent) in MLS this season.

Why you should back Atlanta United

Atlanta United has a potent offense and strong club history. The Five Stripes are above-average in MLS this season with 29 goals, ranking in the top five of the Eastern Conference in expected goals. Atlanta United also leads all of MLS in pass completion rate at 84.0 percent, with individual standouts to lead the way.

Former MLS MVP Josef Martinez has five goals and three assists in 13 matches, and Martinez ranks in the top 10 of MLS in averaging 0.82 goals + assists per 90 minutes. Thiago Almada is in the top eight of MLS with 0.39 assists per 90 minutes, and the 21-year-old from Argentina also has three goals this season. Atlanta United is also unbeaten against the LA Galaxy in club history, and the Galaxy have only one win in the last seven matches across competitions, losing three straight in MLS play.

