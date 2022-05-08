Austin FC will try to continue the feel-good story of the 2022 Major League Soccer season when it hosts the LA Galaxy on Sunday in a Western Conference matchup at Q2 Stadium. Austin (6-2-1) finished 12th in the conference last season but entered the weekend second in the West in the MLS table. It is just three points behind first-place Los Angeles FC. Austin has won four consecutive games, including a 2-1 comeback victory against the Houston Dynamo last Saturday. The Galaxy (5-1-3) suffered a controversial 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake the same day to snap a four-game unbeaten run. They are fourth in the West, four points behind Austin.

Kickoff in Austin, Texas is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Austin as the +135 favorite (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy odds, with LA the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 78-60 in his last 138 soccer picks, returning over $2,300 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC matchup from every angle and just revealed his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy:

Austin vs. LA money line: Austin +135, Galaxy +195, Draw +245

Austin vs. LA over-under: 2.5 goals

Austin vs. LA spread: Austin -0.5 (+130)

Austin FC: Diego Fagundez leads the league with six assists

Fagundez leads the league with six assists LA Galaxy: Javier Hernandez leads MLS in shots on target (14)

Why you should back Austin FC

Austin will be eager to keep its stunning run going, and it will have a vocal home crowd behind it. It has been impossible to beat at Q2 Stadium so far, going 4-1-0 and scoring 15 goals on its home turf while conceding just two. Sebastian Driussi, who scored five goals in 17 starts for the team last season, has been a revelation. He shares the league lead with seven goals as Austin has scored an MLS-best 22 in the nine games. It scored just 35 last season. Maximiliano Urruti has scored four, with two of those coming in a 3-0 win against Vancouver two weeks ago.

The Galaxy have taken seven points from five road games, scoring six goals while allowing five. Austin manager Josh Wolff, a longtime MLS and USMNT player, has molded the club into a competitive outfit since taking the reins of the expansion team, which debuted last season. He will assure the team keeps fighting, and his squad has taken seven points after going down a goal. It will be out to prove it is a contender as it enters a more challenging part of its schedule.

Why you should back the LA Galaxy

LA will be eager to bounce back after seeing its equalizing goal against Real Salt Lake taken away upon review. Dejan Joveljic scored on a header, but officials ruled Derrick Williams was involved in the play and in an offside position. The Galaxy held the ball for 65 percent of the match and outshot RSL 13-6 but failed to find the back of the net. LA was 3-1-0 in its previous four games, and Mexican star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez can still turn heads. He has five goals this season after scoring 17 last year, while Joveljic has been a threat off the bench.

The 22-year-old from Bosnia and Herzegovina scored the 86th-minute winner in a 1-0 triumph against Nashville two weeks ago. Williams set up that goal for his first assist, while Canadian defender Raheem Edwards has set up three goals. LA has been surprisingly strong on the back end, allowing seven goals, the second-fewest in MLS.

How to make Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy picks

Sutton has analyzed the Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy match from all sides, and he is going under on the goal total. He also provides another confident best bet and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So who wins LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy match, all from the soccer expert who is 78-60 in his last 138 soccer picks.