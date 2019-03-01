LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire: MLS match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The LA Galaxy host the Chicago Fire to open up its 2019 campaign
As a new season kicks off in MLS, two of the highest profile names in the league will meet right off the bat. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy will host Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Chicago Fire. The Galaxy are looking to make the playoffs this season, after finishing one point shy in the Western Conference in 2018. Chicago, on the other hand, is looking for major improvement from a year ago. The Fire finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season with 32 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: LA Galaxy -130 / Chicago +335 / Draw +285
Storylines
LA Galaxy: All eyes will be on Zlatan, but this will be the first match with Guillermo Barros Schelotto in charge. Schelotto is coming over to the Galaxy from Boca Juniors, an elite club in Argentina. It will be his first game coaching in MLS, but Schelotto is very accustomed with the league and has a track record of success. He was MVP of the league in 2008, and led Columbus Crew SC to an MLS Cup title, assisting three goals in the final. His coach at the time, Sigi Schmid, is the coach he is now replacing at the Galaxy.
Chicago: Chicago has struggled on the road for the greater part of the last six seasons. It is only one of four teams in MLS since 2013 to not have a season with more than four road wins, and one of those is Minnesota United FC, who did not enter the league until 2017. Three points in this match would be the first time the Fire won its opening road match since defeating FC Dallas 3-1 in 2009.
LA Galaxy vs. Chicago prediction
The Galaxy will take continue to take advantage of the Fire's road struggles and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will find the back of the net to get the Galaxy off to a good start in 2019.
Pick: LA Galaxy (-130)
