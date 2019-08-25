LA Galaxy vs. LAFC: El Traffico prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The fifth ever installment of El Traffico is set for Sunday night at Banc of California Stadium as LAFC hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy. LAFC is still the best team in the league record-wise yet has never beaten the Galaxy in four matches, losing two and drawing two. It will be a star-studded showdown with arguably the league's top two talents squaring off in Carlos Vela and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

MLS: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy

Date : Sunday, Aug. 25



: Sunday, Aug. 25 Time : 10:30 p.m. ET



: 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Banc of California Stadium



: Banc of California Stadium TV channel : FS1 and Fox Deportes



: FS1 and Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

LAFC: Frustration builds as this team looks to beat the Galaxy for the first time. LAFC came close before, but it will all come down to stopping Ibra. If half of the matches they've played, they've allowed Ibra to score a hat trick. Stop him, and get a win.

LA Galaxy: Get Zlatan the ball. That is really what it is all about here. He's been so good against LAFC and just seems to find a way to punish the Galaxy's rival each time. Expect them to try and play balls to him in the air time and time again but also look to feed him at the top of the box and let him try to get a rifled shot off.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy prediction

Ibrahimovic and Vela both score as each team settles for a point.

Pick: LAFC 2, LA Galaxy 2